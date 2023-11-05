One surprising villain from the original Captain Marvel returned in a new trailer for The Marvels.

Fans of old-school comic books were disappointed when the villain of Captain Marvel, the Supreme Intelligence, never appeared in its true comic book form. Instead, the "subconscious" chooses how the Supreme Intelligence appears to whoever is connected to it, including Captain Marvel.

Since Brie Larson's Carol Danvers was the only one to converse with the Supreme Intelligence in Captain Marvel, it only appeared as Annette Bening's Mar-Vell.

And, since the film was a prequel and Guardians of the Galaxy suggested the Kree Empire was no longer following the Supreme Intelligence, no one expected it to return to the MCU, let alone in Captain Marvel 2.

Supreme Intelligence Makes Surprise Return

In a new trailer for The Marvels, fans got new footage, including a surprising glimpse at what can only be the Supreme Intelligence moments before Captain Marvel obliterates it.

It appears this villain no longer being a factor during and after Guardians of the Galaxy proved true, with the Cosmic Avenger seen here finally confronting (and destroying) it as she promised at the end of Captain Marvel.

The original ruler of the Kree was meant to appear in its true form to Danvers during its final confrontation with her in Captain Marvel. But according to production designer Andy Nicholson, it "would've taken away from what was the core focus" of the scene and become "a big spectacle."

How Captain Marvel 2 Will Tie up Loose Ends

While it's still arguably disappointing that this is likely the entirety of the footage of the Supreme Intelligence in Captain Marvel 2, there's at least some closure from Carol's threat she had Jude Law's Yon-Rogg deliver, about how she was "coming to end it."

The removal of such a pivotal character to the cosmic side of the universe does hamper the Kree as a threat, but that seems to be the motivation of Zawe Ashton's Kree leader, Dar-Benn.

But since this Supreme Intelligence appears more robotic than organic, like in Marvel Comics, someone in the Kree could easily rebuild it after Dar-Benn's inevitable defeat at the hands of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels will be released in theaters on Friday, November 10.