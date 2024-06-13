Citadel Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Citadel Season 2 is on the way, yet for many fans, the series' next chapter remains shrouded in secrecy.

The Amazon Prime Video streaming thriller was first released in April 2023, led by A-list talent Richard Madden (Game of Thrones and Eternals) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections).

Set in the world of international espionage, the series centers on a fictional intelligence agency known as Citadel as it falls and its agents' minds are wiped clean.

When Will Citadel Season 2 Release?

Citadel Season 2 has been officially confirmed, but no release details have been made public.

The series will start shooting its second season in September (via Variety), with production said to be taking place in Toronto, Canada.

This comes as the series was initially set to relocate to California for filming, as it had been awarded the state's prominent tax benefit program; however, it has since been removed, heading north of the 49th parallel instead.

Seeing as filming is set to get underway later this year, that means a release picture for the series may start to become clear.

Season 1 was filmed from January to December 2021, with reshoots taking place sometime in 2022.

The show would then make its debut in April 2023, 27 months after starting production.

If Season 2 follows a similar production pipeline to the first, filming can likely be expected to wrap sometime in mid-2025.

This would put a potential release in 2026 at the earliest, with the show's potential reshoot schedule impacting where in the year it falls.

Who’s Cast in Citadel Season 2?

So far, only four actors have been confirmed to appear in Citadel Season 2.

Of course, leading the series yet again will be both Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively.

Season 1 saw the pair as secret agents trying to recover their memories and bring Citadel back to its former glory.

Joining them will be another returning face from Season 1 in Citadel tech-whizz Bernard Orlick (played by Stanley Tucci). Tucci's Citadel character was seen throughout the first season, being the brain behind the Backstop plan (aka the Citadel program that wipes its agents' memories).

One new character has been confirmed to be hoping in on the Citadel fun in Season 2.

As reported by Variety in May 2024, Jack Reynor (Midsommar and The Peripheral) has been cast in the series; however, his exact character specifics remain a mystery.

Below is the full confirmed Citadel Season 2 cast:

Richard Madden - Mason Kane

Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Nadia Sinh

Stanley Tucci - Bernard Orlick

Jack Reynor

What Will Happen in Citadel Season 2?

Season 2 of Citadel has plenty of narrative fodder to gnaw on following the end of the show's first season.

The series' first batch of episodes ended with the shocking revelation that Richard Madden's Mason was the one behind Citadel's downfall.

While he may have brought down the agency he had long been a part of, he did so without any knowledge of doing so.

Throughout the series, it had been known that a Citadel agent was the one behind the entire agency being revealed to the rival terrorist sect Manticore. Thanks to flashbacks in the finale, it turns out it was Mason who did so while working with someone on a past mission he thought was aligned with his interests.

So surely, heading into Season 2, Mason's involvement in the end of Citadel will be a key narrative thread the creative team continues to tug on.

Perhaps as word of him being the mole begins to spread some former high-ranking Citadel officials will come knocking on Mason's door.

This could be an interesting dynamic to play with for both the characters in-universe as well as the audience as Mason's intentions and motivations are constantly being questioned.

Maybe Season 2 will set up a new character as a villain, only to reveal it was Mason pulling the strings the whole time, and this accidental misstep from the former Citadel agent was not as unintentional as he has made it seem.

Citadel is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

