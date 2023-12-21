Bodyguard Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Is Bodyguard Season 2 still happening with Richard Madden, and when could the series be released on Netflix?

When Will Bodyguard Season 2 Release?

Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio joked about a Season 2 renewal on April Fool’s Day 2022, as he shared a hilarious fake poster that pictured Richard Madden’s David Budd alongside former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He posted the artwork on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption jokingly saying he is "thrilled to finally be able to announce Bodyguard Season 2."

Jed Mercurio

On a more serious note, producer Simon Heath explained to the Metro (via Radio Times) in 2021 that while Bodyguard is a “big beast to put back together,” he is “reasonably confident” Season 2 will see the light of day down the line:

“Bodyguard is a big beast to put back together. I’m reasonably confident we will see it in due course.”

Of course, the creative team will have to work around the schedule of the series’ busy lead, Hollywood star Richard Madden. Next up on his docket is Citadel Season 2 for Amazon and the Russo Brothers, with nothing seemingly scheduled after that.

Series creator Jed Mercurio is also well-known for his other BBC drama, Line of Duty, which is expected to return for Season 7 at some point. It’s unclear whether that or Bodyguard Season 2 is his top priority at the moment, but the former feels more likely.

So, while the creative team and Madden remain committed to continuing the adventures of David Budd, it may be some time before the pieces can come together to continue Bodyguard, even now five years after Season 1 finished.

Currently, there are no signs of scripts having been written or even a greenlight given to Season 2. Therefore production probably won’t be starting anytime soon.

Because of this, the absolute earliest Bodyguard could realistically be released is late 2025, but it may well be even later - that is, assuming more stories with David Budd are still in the clouds. Much like the first go-round, Season 2 will probably air on the BBC in the U.K. and Ireland while being released on Netflix internationally.

Who Could Return in Bodyguard Season 2?

Bodyguard

The only character who realistically needs to return to continue Bodyguard is the titular character himself, Richard Madden’s David Budd. In the years since his 2018 BBC drama, the Game of Thrones alum has starred in Marvel’s Eternals and Amazon’s Citadel.

Speaking on the future of Bodyguard at the 2019 Golden Globes, even then the actor shared his belief his character needed “a little break,” but was clear the team had begun “talking about” the potential for a second season.

Another character to likely return is David Budd’s wife and the mother of his children, Vicky Budd, who was played in Bodyguard by Sophie Rundle. While the couple were separated and Vicky had moved on to a new boyfriend, the two will probably continue to interact and perhaps even reconcile in Season 2.

His two children Charlie and Ella will probably also be back, but they may well have new actors to replace Matthew Stagg and Bella Padden as Budd’s kids were only 8 and 10, respectively, in the first outing.

One character expected to be omitted is Kelley Hawes’ MP and Home Secretary Julia Montague, whom Budd was assigned to protect before her death in Season 1. This will come as a disappointment to many as Hawes’ character was a popular staple of the first season, but Budd will likely have a new protectee in his sights.

What Could Happen in Bodyguard Season 2?

Bodyguard

Richard Madden commented on a potential continuation to ExtraTV in April 2023, suggesting the series could revisit the life of David Budd “maybe 6-7 years later and see what’s happened in his life since:”

“I don’t know if there’s a space for it, but we’ve always left the door open… I’m not really sure where I take that character, but as the years ago by, I think that’s what might make it interesting… to pick up with David Budd, you know, maybe 6-7 years later and see what’s happened to his life since.”

As government conspiracies, terror threats, and political intrigue were at the heart of Bodyguard Season 2, the same will likely prove true with any future episodes as Budd continues to uncover more shocking plots with plenty of twists and turns.

Bodyguard Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.