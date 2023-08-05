Bridgerton Season 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

The anticipation is sky-high for Bridgerton Season 3 after a stellar second season.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, Netflix's Bridgerton revolves around a family who lives in the world of Regency-era London set around the social season when the youth of nobility are launched into society.

Bridgerton made its debut on the streaming service on December 25, 2020. In January 2021, it was then renewed for a second season which premiered on March 25, 2022.

Netflix

In April 2021, Netflix renewed Bridgerton for a third and fourth season.

Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes shared an official statement to celebrate the show's renewal news, noting that the two-season pickup is a "strong vote of confidence in [their] work:"

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

Production for Bridgerton Season 3 began in July 2022, with Netflix announcing the filming start with a short teaser video that highlighted Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan together on set.

Amid production, rumors started to spread that producer Shonda Rhimes was unhappy about some of the storylines from Season 3, with reports hinting that filming was delayed. However, in January 2023, Netflix debunked those rumors.

Furthermore, Metro UK released new set photos in January that cemented the fact that Season 3 is still in production.

In March 2023, Bridgerton Season 3 wrapped filming after Newton and Coughlan posted a photo together on Instagram to celebrate the end of production.

In April 2023, Rhimes told Virgin Radio UK that they've already "finished filming and editing:"

"I can't tell you anything. But we've finished filming and editing. I'm having a lot of fun working on cuts to the show."

Although Netflix has yet to officially announce a release date, the hit streaming service eventually revealed the first looks at Season 3 during the TUDUM event in June 2023. They showcased Penelope Featherington and her longtime crush, Colin Bridgerton.

Given that Netflix recently released the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte in May 2023, it's possible that the streaming service would need more time to bridge the gap between the previous show's release and Season 3.

Interestingly, a deleted social media post from Netflix Portugal indicated that Bridgerton Season 3 will premiere on December 14.

It remains to be seen if the release date is tentative or finalized. Still, a December premiere makes sense considering that Season 1 was also released during the same month in 2020.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast: Who Will Return?

Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3 is set to introduce fresh faces while also saying goodbye to familiar ones.

Here are the actors and their respective characters who are already confirmed to return in Season 3:

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey - Eldest Bridgerton

Simone Ashley - Viscountess Kate Bridgerton

Nicole Coughlan - Penelope Featherington

Polly Walker - Lady Portia Featherington

Bessie Carter - Prudence Featherington

Harriet Cains - Phillipa Featherington

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Ruth Gemmell - Violet Bridgerton

Daniel Francis - Marcus Anderson

Sam Phillips - Lord Debling

James Phoon - Harry Dankworth

Hannah New - Lady Tilley Arnold

In January 2023, Phoebe Dynevor, who played Season 1's lead character Daphne, the Duchess of Hastings, confirmed to Collider that she will not return in Season 3:

"Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Will Simon Be In Bridgerton Season 3?

Netflix

Regé-Jean Page brilliantly portrayed Simon Bassett in Bridgerton Season 1. The character is the Duke of Hastings, and he, alongside Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton, carried the debut season's narrative.

However, Simon didn't appear in Season 2 at all. This isn't surprising considering that the show's sophomore run adapted the story of The Viscount Who Loved Me, which focused on Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a bride.

Given that Dynevor already confirmed her absence in Season 3, Regé-Jean Page is also next expected to return as Simon.

What Will Happen in Bridgerton Season 3?

Netflix

In March 2023, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight that they are "definitely planning" to focus on the Bridgerton sibling's romantic stories, leaving everyone to speculate that Penelope and Colin's love story is next:

"We're definitely planning on following each of the [Bridgerton] sibling's romantic stories. We're not necessarily going in order—but we are going to be seeing each one of the siblings and their stories."

True enough, Nicole Coughlan confirmed during Netflix's TUDUM event in June 2023 that the third season will entirely focus on the pair's brewing love story, teasing that "book fans are going to be happy:"

"I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, ‘Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it. [Showrunner] Jess [Brownell] has talked to Luke and I through the season, and I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy."

Luke Newton also chimed in by hyping up the upcoming pairing in Season 3:

"I love Polin. There's so much love for that relationship, which brings its pressures because there are people that are really excited about this story coming to the forefront. But also it really warms me."

Alongside the major reveals, Netflix also unveiled Season 3's official synopsis.

In the synopsis, it was teased that Penelope's initial attempts at marriage will fail "spectacularly:"

"From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

The synopsis also hinted that Colin will reflect on his feelings for Penelope:

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope. the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Lastly, Penelope's conflict with Eloise and complications surrounding her Lady Whistledown alter-ego will be pushed to the forefront:

"Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer: When Will It Release?

Netflix

Aside from the first photos released by Netflix in June, the streaming service has yet to release an official trailer for Bridgerton Season 3.

If the December 14 release date is accurate, then fans can expect the first trailer to premiere either in September or October to hype up its release.

The first two seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix.