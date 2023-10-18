A new update indicated that Bridgerton Season 3's release on Netflix was delayed to 2024.

The streaming giant renewed Bridgerton for a third and fourth season in April 2021. Since then, fans have been anxiously waiting for its return.

Filming for Bridgerton Season 3 was already finished in March 2023, with producer Shonda Rhimes confirming in April 2023 that editing was also done.

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Confirmed By Star

Netflix

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, confirmed that Season 3 will be released sometime in 2024:

“It’s very gratifying because we’ve held our breath for a long time. Because of the way the year’s panned out and that the season’s going to come out next year, the anticipation is going to grow and grow.”

Interestingly, a deleted Instagram post from Netflix Portugal in June 2023 revealed that Season 3 will premiere on the streaming service on December 14, indicating that Bridgerton's return has been delayed.

Predicting Bridgerton Season 3's 2024 Release Window

Season 3's delay could be due to the Hollywood actors' strikes since it prevents actors from promoting their projects. Netflix would likely want to wait until the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved so that Bridgerton's cast members can join its promotional drive.

It's also possible that Netflix is eyeing a 2024 release since the streaming giant is anticipating a slimmer release schedule due to the various delayed productions and development of other projects.

Bridgerton Season 3's delay isn't surprising due to the lack of release updates from Netflix.

Although it seems to be originally slated for December based on the deleted social media post, a 2024 release is ideal to possibly put some distance from the Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte, which was released in May.

Still, it remains to be seen when Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in 2024.

Given that Bridgerton Season 3 is now ready to go, the ball is in Netflix's court on when the series will premiere.

Despite the fact that the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is rumored to be released on Netflix in early 2024, it's still possible that Bridgerton Season 3 could end up having the same release window since Netflix doesn't space out its big releases as much as other streamers do.

Hopefully, as 2023 draws to a close, a more concrete update from Netflix about Season 3's premiere will emerge online soon.

The first two seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix.