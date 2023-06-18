Netflix Announces Avatar: The Last Airbender's Live-Action TV Release Window

Fans now have a better idea when Netflix's live-action series based on Avatar: The Last Airbender will release on streaming.

For the last five years, Netflix has been developing a live-action TV adaptation of the popular animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. The story will be brought to life with an eight-episode first season, with each chapter being one hour long.

In a world where people can "bend" one of the four elements - Earth, Air, Fire, and Water - The Last Airbender stars Aang as the only one who can utilize all of the above and stop the Fire Nation from conquering the world.

When Will Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Release?

Netflix

During its annual Tudum global event, Netflix officially announced a 2024 release window for its live-action series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender began production in November 2021 and wrapped filming in June 2022. So, with over a year now passed since the show finished principal photography, it will likely arrive in the first half of 2024.

With Netflix spotlighting The Last Airbender at its 2023 Tudum event, one would also imagine the show will be streaming before its next event, which will presumably take place around the same time next year during summer.

Netflix additionally delivered the first look at Avatar: The Last Airbender during the event, along with a short and unrevealing teaser.

What Comes Next for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender?

With Netflix's Tudum event, the streamer finally delivered the official reveal for its remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender. This came in the form of limited details, a teaser devoid of any actual footage from the show, and photos showing off the key characters of Aang, Katara, Zuko, and Sokka.

Over the next few months, Netflix will likely continue to up its marketing game with more photos and teasers before a full trailer likely arrives in the final months of 2023 ahead of its premiere sometime next year.

Typically, the window between an average high-budget streaming show wrapping production and actually releasing ranges from a year to 18 months. So, with The Last Airbender having finished filming in June 2023, it wouldn't be shocking to see it release extremely early in 2024, potentially even as soon as January.

But, fortunately, if certain rumors prove accurate then the wait for more episodes of Netflix's Avatar may not be quite as long. Knife Edge Media reported in November 2022 that the streamer was already in early talks to renew the show for Seasons 2 and 3 which may even shoot back-to-back.

This would result in three seasons to adapt the three-book animated show, with more episodes potentially able to entire production sooner rather than later if a renewal has already taken place - pending an end to the ongoing writers' strike.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has yet to set an official release date beyond its 2024 release window.