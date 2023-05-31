Netflix Announces Avatar: The Last Airbender's Live-Action Show Reveal Date

Netflix's live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender will finally receive an official reveal sooner rather than later.

The upcoming series is set to explore the story of 12-year-old Aang as he sets out on a journey to become the Avatar aka the world's savior who can master all four elements.

Despite initially being announced to be part of the series, Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko will no longer be attached. Still, the anticipation is high for the Netflix show.

An official promo for Netflix's TUDUM Brazil event confirmed that the first preview of the streamer's take on Avatar: The Last Airbender will take place during the event on June 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. Brazil standard time:

The TUDUM event is confirmed to be streamed worldwide on YouTube.

The live-action remake will star Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Ian Ousley as Sokka. Dallas Liu will play Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation.

Sleepy Hollow executive producer Albert Kim will serve as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Aside from Netflix's live-action series, Paramount is also set to showcase a new Avatar: The Last Airbender movie featuring adult Aang and his friends.

What Could Netflix Unveil for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

This latest update about Avatar: The Last Airbender is a promising sign for diehard fans.

It's possible that Netflix could finally reveal the first teaser trailer for the show during the TUDUM event, giving fans a proper look at the characters and the live-action take on the hit Nickelodeon show.

Executive producer Albert Kim previously teased that they will be "expanding and growing the world" of Avatar, noting that there will be "surprises" for fans:

“We’ll be expanding and growing the world, and there will be surprises for existing fans and those new to the tale. But throughout this process, our byword has been “authenticity.” To the story. To the characters. To the cultural influences. Authenticity is what keeps us going, both in front of the camera and behind it, which is why we’ve assembled a team unlike any seen before—a group of talented and passionate artists who are working around the clock to bring this rich and incredibly beautiful world to life.”

There's a chance that some of those surprises could be teased during the official reveal during the event.

Given that principal photography already wrapped up in June 2022, Avatar: The Last Airbender's official release date could finally be unveiled.

Some have predicted that the show could premiere in the latter part of this year or early 2024.