Citadel Season 2 Suffers Release Delay (Report)

According to a new report, the release of Season 2 of Prime Video's Citadel was delayed.

The recently-released spy-thriller series, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, faced a bumpy road since its debut in April 2023.

Despite having the Russo Brothers on as producers, the title hit Prime to middling reviews and is being called a $300 million disaster for the streamer after being dubbed the most expensive TV show of all time.

The show will be back for more, with spin-offs on the way as well as a Season 2 that was greenlit in May.

Citadel Season 2 Delayed

Amazon

The second season of Prime Video's Citadel has reportedly been delayed amidst the ongoing Hollywood writer's strike.

In a report from Variety, the outlet noted that Season 2 of the Russo Brothers-produced spy series will now release in late 2024 or early 2025, later than what was initially expected.

The series has no production start date as of yet but (as written by Deadline) is expected to film in California instead of the U.K., where the first season was shot.

This relocation is because of the $25 million in tax credits the Russos have received from the California Film Commission to move the production stateside, which was part of an $80 million push to bring more productions to the sunshine state.

The Hollywood Reporter sources say that David Weil will remain on as showrunner for the second season, and the Russos are expected to take on directing duties for multiple episodes.

When Will Citadel Season 2 Release?

Right now, there are a lot of unknowns as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) job action continues to push productions further and further back.

But fans will not be without the Citadel world for long.

Given that Season 1 of the mainline series was just the beginning of what the Russos described as the Citadel spyverse, there are multiple spin-offs in the works including 2024's Citadel: Diana (which could also get pushed due to the strike).

Given Season 1's recent conclusion, that late 2024/early 2025 time frame for Season 2 makes a lot of sense.

The first season came out just over two years after starting filming, but the follow-up will almost surely take less time once filming starts. Hopefully, the series can be back in from of cameras by the end of the year, making a year-to-18-month turnaround likely.

That would put Season 2 hitting Prime Video sometime before June 2025.

Citadel Season 1 is available to stream now on Prime Video.