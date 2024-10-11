Here's When Citadel Season 2 Is Now Expected to Come Out

Citadel Season 2 is making progress in its development as updates hint at when it may be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Developed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as secret agents who are brought back into the spy world after an old colleague asks for help. Season 1 made its debut on April 28, 2023 on the back of a reported $300 million budget, one of the highest budgets in TV history.

Fans saw Citadel Season 2 forced into delays due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes, which started only a couple of months after Season 1 premiered. Since that time, updates on new episodes have been scarce.

Citadel star Priyanka Chopra shared new updates on social media indicating how much progress has been made on filming and production for Season 2.

Chopra's Instagram post from September 18 included a montage of set videos from Citadel with a caption reading, "Nadia is back" and a hashtag for Season 2.

While the official filming start date was not revealed, she indicated she was well into her work on Season 2 at that time, returning to her role as Nadia Sinh.

She also shared an Instagram story around that time (via Times of India) further indicating that filming was underway.

On top of Chopra's social media activity, set photos have come online showing her and her co-stars starting their work in London, England for Season 2.

When Will Citadel Season 2 Release?

Looking back, Citadel Season 1 took all of 2021 to film, shooting from January to December before reshoots took place in the first half of 2022. The season then began airing on Amazon Prime Video about a year later on April 23, 2023.

Should Season 2 follow a similar schedule, the earliest it could possibly be released would be sometime in late 2025, which does not take reshoots into account.

If production goes as smoothly as possible with no further delays, a late 2025 release might not be out of the question. But considering production on Season 1 took close to 18 months, that timeframe is likely a longshot.

For now, the best bet on when to expect Citadel Season 2's release would be sometime in early 2026, coming in about 15-18 months.

Prime Video could even potentially take an even three full years for new episodes and start Season 2 in April 2026, although nothing is confirmed on that front yet.

Citadel Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.