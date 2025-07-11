According to Thunderbolts* actress Olga Kurylenko, that shockingly swift dispatch of Taskmaster wasn't always Marvel Studios' plan. Initially, Thunderbolts* had a different plan for Dreykov's daughter, and fans are now learning about when that changed and what the Taskmaster actress had to say about it.

During the death-trap fight sequence in Thunderbolts* first act, Black Widow's Taskmaster is abruptly killed off by Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) following a few stunts and a single line of dialogue. But originally, the Taskmaster actress explained, she was "there until the end," just like the rest of the cast.

Marvel Studios

In an interview with Olga Kurylenko (via ComicBookMovie.com), the Black Widow star revealed the first Thunderbolts* script, where her character was part of the Thunderbolts* rag-tag ensemble, significantly changed after the SAG-AFTRA strike, saying, "it wasn't the same script at all:"

"In the first script, my character was... She was there until the end, but it wasn't the same script at all. After the strike, the script had nothing to do with it. They changed the concept, they changed the story, the places, where it took place. It wasn't the same anymore. It's a pity. It was a cool character."

Given her character's limited (and sometimes edited) presence in Thunderbolts* marketing, Marvel fans predicted Taskmaster wouldn't survive the film. Adding to those expectations was the fact that Marvel Studios' adaptation of the comic book character was met with backlash in 2021. But even so, her abrupt exit, especially given her role in Natasha Romanoff's Red Room redemption story, caught audiences off guard. And now, it appears that post-strike, her death was equally as shocking for Olga Kurlyenko.

Directed by Jake Schreier and starring Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, and Lewis Pullman, Marvel Studios officially announced Thunderbolts* in 2022. However, the Hollywood labor strikes delayed production the following year when the film underwent rewrites and casting changes. Thunderbolts* premiered on May 2, 2025 and concluded with Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss) rebranding the team the New Avengers.

Taskmaster's Alternate Thunderbolts* Fate

Since Thunderbolts* release, director Jake Schreier has addressed Taskmaster's death, explaining how the film felt "a little bloodless" and required necessary tension and stakes. Still, he admitted, "I didn't take any pleasure in doing it."

After deciding to take Taskmaster off the board, Schreier revealed that the Thunderbolts* creative team debated placing her death scene later in the movie. However, the director realized that grief and sadness would "hang over too much of the rest of the movie." Therefore, having it occur early establishes stakes while not taking away from the main story.

Schreier also noted that the Marvel brass supported the decision because it was the right call for the film. And, interestingly enough, much of the credit for the shock factor in Taskmaster’s death goes to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who pitched a twist that made the moment all the more unexpected.

Overall, it's fascinating to note that there was almost a reality where the New Avengers roster was a little larger and where Olga Kurylenko's MCU antihero lived on.