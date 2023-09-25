After coming to Disney+, Elemental is ranking as one of the biggest viewership successes of September.

Pixar's latest animated blockbuster stunned both Disney and audience members earlier this year with an improbably great box office run.

Following the second-worst opening weekend in Pixar history (and middling reviews from critics), Elemental defied the odds by going on to earn over $400 million worldwide.

This $400 million mark was "about five times its domestic opening weekend haul, which is a rare accomplishment in a theatrical world," according to Disney, ushering the studio to reportedly begin ideating a sequel to the film.

The Elemental Momentum Continues

Disney

According to new data, Pixar's Elemental was the most-viewed movie across all streamers during its opening weekend in the US.

As revealed by WhipMedia, Elemental beat out the likes of The Little Mermaid and Netflix's Love at First Sight in its first weekend on Disney + (Friday, September 15 - Sunday, September 17).

The top 10 movies across all streamers can be seen below:

This comes after Disney released a statement about the film's streaming debut, highlighting its stellar viewership.

The studio revealed Elemental received 26.4 million views in its first five days of streaming, making it "the most watched movie premiere of the year on Disney+ and among its Top 10 movie premieres of all time."

Elemental also ranked amongst the most-viewed streaming programs period across platforms for the week of September 11-17, coming in at number two (via Samba TV).

The full list of the most-viewed streaming programs for September 11-17 can be seen below:

Virgin River Season 5 (Netflix) Elemental (Disney+) Ahsoka Season 1 (Disney+) Dear Child Season 1 (Netflix) The Little Mermaid (Disney+) One Piece Season 1 (Netflix) Spy Ops Season 1 (Netflix) Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (Hulu) Love at First Sight (Netflix) Who Is Erin Carter Season 1 (Netflix)

What To Take Away From Elemental's Success

While Elemental is not one of Disney’s billion-dollar mega-hits, it should be considered a win for the company.

Not only did the movie eventually get to a place of financial success at the global box office after stumbling out of the starting gates, but now it has become one of the biggest streaming debuts in Disney+'s history.

There have been reports about future plans for the Elemental brand, and all these achievements will only strengthen the argument for more from Element City.

According to insiders, Disney is considering "[turning Elemental] into a D+ series," and there have been whispers about a full-fledged sequel:

“Disney is also going to turn this into a D+ series, I’ve already heard. And there might even be an 'Elemental' sequel.”

In a conversation with The Direct before the film's release, Elemental writer Kat Likkel made it clear they have a plan for an Elemental 2, so now it is just up to Disney to give Pixar the green light (something that is likely coming).

Elemental is now streaming on Disney+.