Inside Out 2's marketing campaign gave fans a fresh look at one of the film's new emotions, Embarrassment, via merchandising from Disney.

Featuring a handful of new emotions in young Riley's brain, Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 marks the first return to this story in nine years, catching up with franchise protagonist Riley in her early teen years as she learns to handle scary new life experiences.

New Look at Inside Out 2's Embarrassment Emotion

Amazon listed a new piece of merchandise revealing the first full look at one of the newest emotions arriving in Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, Embarrassment.

The merch comes in the form of Band-Aids as the company teamed up with Pixar to promote Inside Out 2, with the box featuring four of the emotions featured in the new movie.

Amazon

One Band-Aid example on the box also provides fans' first full look at one of the film's newest emotions, Embarrassment, showing off the character's pink blushing cheeks and scared eyes.

Amazon

This marks the first full look at Embarrassment's full face after only seeing a shot of his eyes from under a platform in a poster released by Pixar and Disney for Inside Out 2.

Pixar

What Will Happen in Inside Out 2?

As confirmed by Disney and Pixar, Inside Out 2 will pick up on Riley as she moves further into young adulthood, dealing with emotions that did not take up space in her brain when she was a kid.

These will include Anxiety, Envy, and Ennui along with the aforementioned Embarrassment as the central human character finds out how to handle other kids her age and the challenges that come with making new friends.

It will also serve as an emotional reflection on the real world for many viewers, as kids who watched Inside Out nine years ago will be deeper into their own life story, dealing with many of the same situations as Riley will on screen.

With this being the first in a long string of Disney/Pixar sequels such as Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, and Zootopia 2, viewers hope the studio can capture the same emotion and magic with Inside Out 2 as they did with the original.

Inside Out 2 will arrive in theaters on June 14.