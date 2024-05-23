Mere weeks before Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 hits theaters, footage revealed a brand-new emotion for the first time.

Catching up with the first film's main character Riley as becomes a teenager and pushes further into puberty, Inside Out 2’s cast of central emotions expands far past those seen in 2015’s Inside Out.

A quartet of newcomers (Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy) was highlighted in early promotional material for the sequel in late 2023, although Disney still has surprises up its sleeve down the home stretch.

Disney Shows First Look At Nostalgia in Inside Out 2

Disney shared the first official footage of Nostalgia, one of the new emotions debuting in Pixar's Inside Out 2, ahead of the film's June 14 debut.

The 30-second clip shows Nostalgia (played by June Squibb) walking out of a door into Riley's mind's command center reminiscing about the new emotions moving in.

Hilariously, this happens a second time as Ennui points out that Nostalgia did the same thing 30 seconds prior, to which she replies, "Yeah, those were the days."

This is not the first time fans have seen Nostalgia, as Disney and Pixar shared a piece of concept art highlighting the new emotion in March.

She looks the same as she does in the footage with white hair, glasses, and a cup of tea as she smiles and reminisces on old memories.

Nostalgia is only one of 10 unique emotions taking center stage in Inside Out 2, including five new ones debuting for the first time.

You can watch the full reveal of Nostalgia in a new TV spot below!

Inside Out 2 comes to theaters on Friday, June 14.

