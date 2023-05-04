Loki Season 2: Owen Wilson's Wild New Costume Revealed (Merch Photos)

Owen Wilson's Mobius has a surprising new costume in Loki Season 2.

Although Marvel Studios and Disney+ have yet to reveal when exactly Loki Season 2 will return, Wilson’s Mobius is confirmed to make a comeback alongside Tom Hiddleston’s titular protagonist.

While Season 1 ended with Mobius not remembering who Loki is, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene confirmed that the pair will be back together on an important mission with the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Loki Season 2 Unveils New Look at Owen Wilson’s Mobius

Covered Geekly uncovered new promotional art for Loki Season 2 on Amazon France, revealing fresh looks at its cast of characters, such as Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, Ke Huy Quan's Marvel character, and Owen Wilson's Mobius:

Marvel Studios

Mobius wears an astronaut suit in this official new promo art:

Marvel Studios

It is unknown why Mobius is wearing the astronaut suit, but it's possible that it has something to do with an important TVA mission:

Marvel Studios

Another look at the stellar cast of Loki Season 2 was unveiled, highlighting more of its characters like Hunter B-15 and Eugene Cordero's Casey:

Marvel Studios

Why Is Mobius Wearing an Astronaut Suit?

Based on this new image, it's possible that the TVA will head to space. It remains to be seen why exactly Mobius may decide to go to the cosmos, but there's a chance that it has something to do with his pursuit of Kang Variants.

Given that Ant-Man 3's post-credits scene confirmed that there is a plethora of Kangs in the Multiverse, Loki and Mobius could decide to go after a Variant who is in space.

Moreover, Loki's experience in Asgard and handling otherworldly beings could come in handy in dealing with a Kang from space.

Another theory as to why Mobius is wearing a space suit could have something to do with the TVA's experiments with space travel. While the organization has futuristic technology and Season 1 confirmed that they can travel to an alternate Asgard, it's likely that they have yet to tap into the outer reaches of the cosmos.

Hopefully, Loki Season 2's first trailer will explain why the TVA wants to go to space.

Loki Season 2 has no release date yet.