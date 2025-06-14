Disney+ has officially quit consistently releasing new episodes of a storied Marvel Studios series, suggesting the long-running show has been canceled. When Marvel began expanding the MCU to television in 2021 with the release of WandaVision, a second, lesser-known Marvel show was released alongside it. Titled Marvel Studios' Assembled, the documentary series took fans behind the scenes of making the studios' recent TV and film releases, with every MCU project from 2021 until 2024 receiving an episode.

2024 seems to have marked the end of Marvel Studios' Assembled, as no new episodes of the series have been released on Disney+ in 2025, despite several new MCU projects coming out this year. The last Marvel Studios' Assembled specials were for Deadpool & Wolverine and Agatha All Along, which came out in 2024. There have been no episodes for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, or Thunderbolts*, all of which have been released recently and would typically receive a Marvel Studios' Assembled special.

Disney+

Episodes of Marvel Studios' Assembled would typically be released in the week after an MCU Disney+ series aired its finale episode, or anywhere from 2-6 months after the theatrical release date of an MCU film. While the episodes for Captain America 4 or Thunderbolts* may still be in the pipeline, the fact that neither Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man nor Daredevil: Born Again has received Marvel Studios' Assembled specials since their season finales seems to signal the documentary series (which has become Marvel Studios' longest-running Disney+ series) has been abandoned by the studio.

The writing may have been on the wall for Marvel Studios' Assembled at the end of last year, when Marvel Studios opted to release Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Agatha All Along for free, exclusively on YouTube, rather than on Disney+. Over the last eight months, Marvel has released select episodes of Marvel Studios' Assembled on YouTube, including The Making of Black Widow, The Making of WandaVision, and The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios

A similar thing happened to Marvel Studios Legends, a short-form recap series designed to fill viewers in on the lore they needed to know before a new MCU release, which ceased releasing episodes at the end of 2023. Marvel Studios also opted to release these episodes for free on YouTube, essentially a sign that there was no more money to be gained by keeping the episodes exclusively on Disney+.

Will Marvel Studios' Assembled Ever Return?

Marvel Studios

Without an official cancellation notice from Marvel Studios, it's still possible that new episodes of Marvel Studios' Assembled could be released in the future.

Fans have generally been very receptive to these behind-the-scenes specials, with The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever even receiving attention at the Black Reel Awards. Over on YouTube, the series has also been received popularly, with The Making of Agatha All Along gaining over 1 million views, despite a lack of a Disney+ release.

With the rise of streaming and the decline of physical media, documentaries like Marvel Studios' Assembled are one of the only ways fans can access the bonus features that were once reserved for Blu-Ray or DVD releases. This makes them a valuable resource for fans who are hungry to learn about the making of the MCU.

That being said, with Marvel Studios (and its parent company, Disney) making cuts to content across the board, Marvel Studios' Assembled may just be another victim of these cost-cutting measures. It could be too difficult to justify commissioning a documentary crew on these projects, particularly if there is no revenue to be gained from the episodes on Disney+.

It remains possible that the studio will resurrect Marvel Studios' Assembled, but it may reserve these episodes for its marquee projects, like The Fantastic Four: First Steps or Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars, where there is likely to be the largest possible audience.