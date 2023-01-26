Captain Marvel 2 Trailer: Brie Larson Voice Dub Actor Ignites Release Speculation

One dub voice actress for Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe let slip that she's begun recording for the role again, igniting trailer speculation for The Marvels.

And if that were the case, it wouldn't be the first time that one of these voice actors has given fans such forewarning for a trailer.

Some foreign voice actors have given away much more significant spoilers regarding the MCU. The biggest being the Spanish voice for Pietro Maximoff in past X-Men films announcing he'd be returning to voice the character in WandaVision.

But in this case, it's simply the Spanish voice actress potentially pointing in the direction of a The Marvels trailer.

Sign of The Marvels Trailer?

The Spanish voice actress for Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Jessica Ángeles, in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings implied on her Facebook page that she has begun recording for the character again.

Facebook



Ángeles posted an image of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel with text over it saying, "I have nothing to prove to you," along with a comment from her saying, "May the magic begin!"

This has sparked the MCU speculation machine to life, with many believing it could mean a The Marvels trailer is imminent.

Is a Super Bowl Trailer Incoming?

With the heavy implication that Ángeles has begun recording lines as Captain Marvel again, that could mean a trailer is on the way for the Brie Larson led Captain Marvel sequel, with this year's Super Bowl (on Sunday, February 12) looking like the likely candidate if a first look were to debut.

Disney is no stranger to buying out commercial slots for its films, especially Marvel. Last year, fans saw a new action-packed TV spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Considering its release in February, Marvel Studios' marketing has been intensely focused on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but The Marvels releases in 2023, too.

It'd make sense for Disney to prepare a public trailer for the blockbuster just before Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.

It's even likely that the plan is to have trailers for the cosmic-event film to rollout before the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel.

Fans will be able to see The Marvels in theaters on July 28.