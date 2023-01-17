Disney Releases 6 New Official Posters for Ant-Man 3: Quantumania

Ahead of the theatrical debut of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Disney released six new posters promoting the film.

Quantumania is set to kick off Phase 5 of the MCU, as well as a reign of terror from Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. The movie hits theaters on February 17 and follows Paul Rudd's Scott Lang as he and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne are forced deep into the Quantum Realm with their families.

Promotional material for the film is at an all-time high. An official trailer was recently released, giving a glimpse as to what will happen during the 2-hour and 5-minute runtime.

Now, as the release date creeps closer, Disney has revealed multiple new posters for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

New Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Posters

Disney released six new posters for Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania, highlighting the main characters that will appear in the film as well as the Quantum Realm.

Characters such as Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne, and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror are showcased in this new vibrant poster from RealD 3D:

RealD 3D

Bill Murray's Lord Krylar makes an appearance in this brand-new IMAX poster:

IMAX

Kang is seen as the biggest character in the room in the official Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Dolby poster:

Dolby

The "Ant-family" is showcased on the ScreenX poster along with Kang:

ScreenX

Fandango also released its own poster for Quantumania, showcasing the background of the Dolby poster that features the helmets of Ant-Man and the Wasp:

Fandango

An enlarged Ant-Man takes center stage in this new poster from 4DX:

4DX

Teasing the Spectacle of the Quantum Realm

These new posters mainly focus on the five main characters that viewers will be following in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. However, they also tease just how large in scale and vibrant the Quantum Realm will be.

The most recent trailer showcased a fair amount of otherworldly imagery, but the posters take it a step further. Nearly every one of them features contrasting colors, outer space-like designs, and a tone that will likely mirror the film itself.

A notable similarity between most of the posters is the use of Kang. In three of the six that were revealed, he is the biggest character present, which puts into perspective just how much of an impact he is going to have not just in this film, but in the future of the MCU as well.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be released in theaters on February 17.