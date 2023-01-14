Kevin Feige Spoils Major Kang Plot Point In Ant-Man 3

Marvel fans have just received more specifics about Kang the Conqueror's endgame in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, in thanks to none other than the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige.

Ant-Man 3 will be the first true step in Kang’s journey towards Multiversal domination as he takes over the role of mega-big bad from Josh Brolin’s Thanos after the MCU's Infinity Saga. The movie’s most recent trailer showed just a hint of how powerful he’ll be as he tries to fend off Team Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm, although fans haven’t seen him even close to his peak power yet.

Recently-revealed promotional material revealed part of how Kang rise to that power, showing off the MCU’s take on his iconic Time Chair from the comics. This device is what allows Kang to navigate the time stream, giving the villain the means to wreak havoc anywhere and and at any time in history that he so chooses.

But now, according to Kevin Feige, that chair appears to be at the center of the massive story Ant-Man 3 looks to tell.

Kevin Feige Shares the Goods on Kang

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige laid out important details about Kang the Conqueror and his place in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Calling Kang "the obvious choice" in tackling the concept of the Multiverse, Feige explained that Kang is a different kind of villain in that he's fighting an internal battle with himself as much as he's fighting the threequel's core protagonists:

"He is the obvious choice as you’re dealing with the Multiverse. Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He’s a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he’s warring with our heroes."

Although he's still a threat, Feige noted that Kang isn't at full power in Ant-Man 3, needing to find a way to get back to that state.

The MCU boss then spoiled that the villain's core mission in the movie is to leverage the Pym family - along with Scott Lang - to get his Time Chair back online, which will "allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants" and give him access to any point in time and space throughout the Multiverse:

“Kang’s a very powerful person, but when we meet him he’s in a position where he needs to get that power back. He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles.”

The outlet also shared a new image of Jonathan Majors from the film, showing Kang sitting in the Time Chair as he contemplates his next move:

Empire Magazine

