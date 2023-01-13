MCU: Kang’s Secret Wepon Revealed by Official Merch (Photo)

The secret weapon of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been uncovered thanks to some merchandise from the upcoming film.

A Look at Kang’s Time Chair

Newly-surfaced official promotional material for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gave fans the first look at Kang the Conqueror’s iconic Time Chair, a device used by the big bad to navigate through the timestream.

The image in question shows Kang in full costume, with the golden throne behind him. It’s even adorned with purple cushioning—the villain is clearly a man of style.

Marvel

Another version of his time-traveling chair has previously been seen in the fan-favorite animated series Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel

The official press release for the upcoming threequel also specifically mentions “Kang’s secret weapon.” Could this be referring to the Time Chair?

“KANG THE CONQUEROR is quite possible the biggest threat the MCU has ever encounted, with multiple versions of the villain—each more terrifying than the last. Known as He Who Remains in Loki, this new and profoundly dangerous version Kang intends to up his game, triggering a concerted effort from Scott, Hope, Janet, Hank, and Cassie to stop him before it’s too late. Time, it seems, is Kang’s secret weapon, and he intends to use his unique understanding of it to conquer worlds far beyond the Quantum Realm.”

