Kevin Feige Reportedly 'Spread Too Thin' Amid Marvel Production Woes

Marvel Studios is now busier than ever with releases for the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the Multiverse Saga, which was officially named during the studio’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Following a 22-movie slate in the Infinity Saga that premiered between 2008 and 2019, the Multiverse Saga already consists of at least 17 movies along with at least 13 live-action entries on Disney+ between 2021 and 2025, not including open release dates.

This has made Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige arguably the busiest man in Hollywood, even taking into account that the MCU is one of the most successful film/TV franchises ever made. And with so many projects under his watch, he’s unable to be as involved in a hands-on capacity as he used to be, focusing more now on the larger overarching story than on each individual piece of the narrative.

Well, according to a new report, that jam-packed schedule may finally be catching up with Feige as some unforeseen frustrations begin to build on the inside.

Kevin Feige Facing Production Problems

Marvel

The Ankler's Jeff Snieder reported, via his sources, that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige may have too much on his plate as the studio continues to increase its content output. The studio is now producing, on average, eight projects per year, well over double its per-year release output before 2020.

Sneider shared on social media that, in addition to script and development issues on Blade (a film that, after having been in development for three years, just lost its director), Feige is reportedly "spread too thin" trying to develop Marvel's many projects to the degree of quality that audiences have come to expect from an MCU production:

"I’m told that the current BLADE script is roughly 90 pages and features exactly TWO (lackluster) action sequences. Mahershala said to be very frustrated with the process. Feige said to be spread too thin. But hey, that’s just what sources are telling me. Don’t shoot the messenger"

While most of Marvel Studios' recent productions have been smooth sailing, some have experienced issues that may have negatively impacted the final cuts. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness endured a rare six weeks of reshoots, while Thor: Love and Thunder scrapped many scenes involving major actors in post-production; both sequels received worse audience scores than their respective predecessors.

Meanwhile, Secret Invasion, which is set to premiere in Spring 2023, is undergoing a reported four months of unplanned reshoots following a writer swap.

How Will Kevin Feige Solve His Woes?

Even as fans are getting more content in a shorter span of time than ever before, it’s seemingly coming at a price on some levels.

Before the MCU’s newest saga of projects, it was considered a big year for Marvel Studios if three movies were released in a year, which only occurred in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Now, with series and Special Presentation release opportunities on Disney+, Marvel Studios has produced 9 projects in 2021, is releasing 9 more productions in 2022, and is aiming to release a record 10 projects in 2022.

There appear to be some problems with having such a significant number of high-budget movies and TV shows under one man’s watch, even considering the support Feige has from presidents of other departments. This came to a head with Bassam Tariq reportedly leaving the director’s chair for 2023’s Blade less than a month before shooting was supposed to begin.

At the moment there is no way to predict when or how these issues will be solved as Feige continues to push the MCU to previously unseen levels of prosperity. And as fans continue to expect top-quality shows and movies on such a regular basis, some tough decisions may be on the horizon in order to make sure Marvel Studios keeps thriving.

The MCU's next new release comes with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, debuting in theaters on November 11.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!