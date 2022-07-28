Disney Confirms Which MCU Movie Starts Filming Next

Disney and Marvel Studios are now officially ready to push the MCU to new heights after a wildly successful weekend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. While Phase 4 of the MCU comes to a close at the end of this year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is already hard at work filming its next set of movies and TV shows that will kick off Phase 5.

Next year alone will bring an impressive nine new entries to the MCU, with four movies on the big-screen and four live-action streaming series on Disney+. This will kick off with a Multiversal roller-coaster ride in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has already completed its principal photography, and the year will end with Agatha: Coven of Chaos, featuring Kathryn Hahn's fan-favorite Agatha Harkness.

Right now, Marvel is hard at work filming a couple of these new additions, most recently Loki Season 2 and Echo ahead of their Summer 2023 premiere dates. In its most recent update in the wake of an impressive Comic-Con appearance, the company even shared what movie is next up on its extensive production schedule.

Marvel Reveals Next MCU Film to Shoot

Marvel

Disney's official press release from San Diego Comic-Con confirmed that Blade will be the next MCU project to begin filming for Marvel Studios.

Coming out in theaters on November 3, 2023, Mahershala Ali's Blade reboot is confirmed to begin production this October, about 13 months prior to the movie's release. Production has been delayed numerous times, although Blade didn't officially have a release date until its announcement at this year's Comic-Con. The press listing reads as follows:

BLADE, which begins shooting this October and opens in theaters Nov. 3, 2023

The press release also noted that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha: Coven of Chaos will start filming before the end of 2022 before it comes to Disney+ in Winter 2023.

2024 will then kick off with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's Daredevil: Reborn Again, which runs for an unprecedented 18 episodes starting in Spring 2024. Likely premiering during that series will be Anthony Mackie's Captain America: New World Order, set for theatrical release on May 3.

MCU Filming Schedule Getting Jam Packed

After more than three years of development, Blade is now next in line to start filming as Phase 5 officially starts in 2023.

Having brought on director Bassam Tariq and head writer Stacey Osei-Kuffour since the movie's initial announcement, the timing seems to work out for Blade's place in the production schedule, as every movie before it has finished filming. Marvel will spend the next couple of months finalizing everything for the script and filming requirements ,while also completing casting alongside Ali and everybody announced thus far.

Immediately following Blade will be Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is gearing up to begin filming at the end of the year - a slight change from previous reports. This will most likely be another 12-13 months of shooting for Kathryn Hahn and company, with plenty of special effects needed for Marvel's powerful witch and an entire supporting cast to fill in around her before she returns, which should be in December 2023.

Then, things get even busier for Marvel Studios with Daredevil: Born Again and Captain America: New World Order coming so close together. Since they release within only a couple months of each other, they'll be filming concurrently, and that theme will stay the same with their release dates.

The biggest thing to remember is that Daredevil: Born Again will run for an extensive 18 episodes, which is at least twice as long as any other MCU Disney+ show to date. This suggests that it could drop new episodes for as long as four and a half months, meaning it will unquestionably overlap with Captain America 4's release; it could even lead directly into July 2024's Thunderbolts, which would make sense with their likely darker tones.

But for now, Blade will remain in the spotlight for the MCU, as it's the last movie announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to officially be put on the schedule. Mahershala Ali's vampire-centric reboot will begin shooting this October, and it will debut in theaters on November 3, 2023.