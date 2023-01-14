Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Tickets Release Date Revealed (Report)

As the release date for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania inches closer, fans may finally have an idea of when they can secure their tickets.

The MCU's latest Multiversal blockbuster is set to hit the scene in a matter of weeks, with two trailers officially out, as well as a kick-ass colorful poster.

Quantumania will not only kick off Phase 5 of Marvel's super-powred film franchise but is set to ring in the "beginning of a new dynasty,” for one, Kang the Conqueror.

But with mere weeks until the Paul Rudd-led film debuts, ticketing information has remained rather scarce. That is, until now!

When Ant-Man 3 Tickets Go on Sale

Marvel

As posted by Reddit user bjkman, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumaniatickets will become available on Monday, January 16, which is one month and one day before the film's theatrical debut.

Specifically, the tickets will go on sale at night in congruence with ESPN's NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers), which starts at 8:15pm ET.

While some may write off the Reddit post, the user has a very reliable track record when it comes to reporting accurate ticket pre-orders, previously getting the ticket sale timings for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder correct in the past.

Quantumania Ticket Preorders Incoming

For fans eager to take in Marvel Studios' latest, this is going to be exciting news. Surely, many MCU devotees will be sitting at their computers at 8 PM EST on Monday, January 16, hoping they get their seats secured.

Of course, there is the chance that this 'leaked' info is incorrect, but as mentioned above, the original poster here has quite the track record, and that 32-day preorder window sounds fairly accurate for a Marvel film.

Looking back at the last two MCU movies, this timeframe falls right in line with the recent standard. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a little bit longer with a 39-day window, and Thor: Love and Thunder was a tad shorter at 25 days.

Now, there isn't much left to do except wait. Quantumania is just over a month away, the promotional tour has really kicked into high gear, and soon enough audiences will be sitting down in theaters across the world, taking in the Ant-Man family's latest adventure.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania releases on February 17.