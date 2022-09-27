Black Panther 2: Tickets Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Marvel Studios’ upcoming surefire blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will examine the legacy left behind by the death of Wakanda’s leader and protector, Chadwick Boseman's King T’Challa. Rumors and speculation have swirled regarding who will take up the mantle of the Black Panther for quite a while now.

Complicating matters for the people of Wakanda is the fact that Namor, a Mutant from the undersea kingdom of Talocan, has some sort of beef with the technologically advanced African nation.

Wakanda Forever has a lot of ground to cover, which is appropriate seeing as how it’s the last MCU film of Phase 4. But when will audiences be able to secure their advanced tickets to the November movie? A new report has shed some light.

When Will Black Panther 2 Tickets Go On Sale?

Marvel

Tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are reportedly set to go on sale this Monday, October 3. The tickets are projected to go up sometime during the morning in the United States.

This information comes via a Reddit user who previously posted accurate ticket sale dates for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well as Thor: Love and Thunder.

Could a New Black Panther Trailer Be on the Way?

With the tickets for Black Panther 2 supposedly going on sale in less than a week, could a fresh trailer for the film be far behind?

That sort of thing would definitely hold to Marvel’s established patterns. Nearly every time tickets go up for a new MCU film, that announcement has been accompanied by a new trailer or special look at the movie.

Of course, in terms of footage for Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has been keeping things especially close to the vest and not revealing too many plot details. They haven’t even officially confirmed who will inherit T’Challa’s role as Black Panther (Although the clues are very much out there for those who are curious.)

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially lands in theaters on November 11.