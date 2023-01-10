Marvel Confirms Who Bill Murray Is Playing In Ant-Man 3

As Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's release date quickly approaches, Bill Murray's long-speculated role in the film has been confirmed.

Bill Murray's Ant-Man Role Confirmed

Marvel

The latest Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania press release finally pulled the curtain back on Bill Murray's role in the film.

The latest marketing blast revealed that Murray will be playing Lord Krylar in Ant-Man 3.

The release described Krylar as the "governor of Axia," a "bizarre and cushy community within the Quantum Realm." Despite never have appeared in a Marvel Studios project to this point it seems "he and Janet [Van Dyne] are old acquaintances:"

"LORD KRYLAR is the governor of Axia, a bizarre and cushy community within the Quantum Realm. Call him cowardly or self-centered, Krylar unapologetically enjoys the high life his status grants him—expensive meals, exotic cocktails and top-notch transportation aboard his huge pleasure yacht. It seems he and Janet are old acquaintances—but the details are vague, and she’d like to keep it that way. Bill Murray portrays Lord Krylar."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!