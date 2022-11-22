Marvel Studios' Next Announcement Event Just Got Confirmed

The next big Marvel Studios news event has been revealed to bring new announcements on the MCU's 2023 releases.

Marvel Studios doesn't hold many big presentations throughout the year.

The key one tends to be San Diego Comic-Con, which is where most of their biggest announcements are made. This year saw the reveal of two massive Avengers films, alongside new information on Phase 5 and Phase 6.

Then there's the bi-Annual D23, which is run by Disney itself. This year's event included tons of new footage and big reveals, such as the Thunderbolts line-up and The Leader's role in Captain America: New World Order.

Now it seems that the company has one last event in store for 2023.

Marvel Studios' Next News Event Announced

Marvel

As confirmed by the official CCXP account, Marvel Studios will be holding a presentation at the upcoming CCXP (Comic Con Experience) event in Brazil on Thursday, December 1.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will be headlining the panel. Joining him will be the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, and Peyton Reed, the director of the movie.

The panel, which was first reported exclusively by The Cosmic Circus, will focus on Ant-Man's next MCU movie, which is due out next year on February 17, 2023.

Another Marvel panel that day is confirmed to highlight Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is due out on May 5, 2023.

So What Should Fans Expect?

Right off the bat, it's important to note that fans should certainly temper their expectations—this isn't San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) or D23. CCXP isn't at the same level when it comes to overall popularity, though there'll no doubt be things to look forward to.

At the very least, there will probably be more information revealed about Quantumania. If fans are lucky enough, maybe Marvel Studios will debut a new trailer for the movie, which could even give fans a better look at MODOK.

As for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 panel, the movie might also feature a new trailer—however, it might be a little early for it to come out publically, so it's probably best not to expect that.

Maybe Marvel Studios can also sneak in new previews of some of its 2023 Disney+ slate, such as Secret Invasion, Echo, or Ironheart.

Quantumania releases in theaters on February 17, 2023, while Vol. 3 lands on May 5 next year.