Watch: Doctor Strange 2 Post-Credits Deleted Scene Released

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released on Disney+, Marvel fans have the chance to rewatch the sequel to experience Wanda Maximoff and Stephen Strange's journeys thus far, as well as catch any missed details or answers. The arrival of Doctor Strange 2 on Disney's streaming service has already revealed where the film falls within the MCU timeline, and more info about the film and its Phase 4 role is on the way.

Ahead of Multiverse of Madness' Disney+ debut, reports suggested that Doctor Strange 2's episode of Marvel Studios Assembled is set to be released on Friday, July 1.

No doubt this behind-the-scenes documentary will delve into the plot and visit with Doctor Strange 2's director, Sam Raimi. The original Spider-Man trilogy director succeeded in bringing his own unique style to the Doctor Strange franchise, including his long-standing tradition of including his friend Bruce Campbell in cameos.

Now, to commemorate Multiverse of Madness' home release, a new deleted scene has been released featuring none other than Raimi's pal, Campbell himself.

New Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Revealed

Fandango shared an exclusive deleted post-credits scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Sam Raimi staple Bruce Campbell.

The scene shows Campbell, playing the Multiversal street vendor known as Pizza Poppa, still punching himself due to the spell Strange cast earlier on in the film.

Marvel Studios

Then, just like the final cut of the post-credits scene, he's shown at the moment where the spell lifts and he's able to stop.

Marvel Studios

Where this deleted scene differs from what audiences saw in theaters is that he vows revenge against Doctor Strange.

Marvel Studios

The full deleted scene can be viewed below:

More Bruce Campbell Deleted Scenes on the Way?

Leading up to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' release, Bruce Campbell teased Marvel fans about his role in the film on social media, including an April Fool's posting on him as a Doctor Strange Variant.

In the end, Campbell's role was just that of a pizza vendor who annoys Strange and ends up punching himself repeatedly. But that wasn't his last appearance in the film.

Doctor Strange 2's second post-credits scene circled back to Campbell's Pizza Poppa, finally free of Strange's spell, who laughs maniacally before informing audiences that the spell - and the film - is over.

Perhaps after sitting through the credits for this scene, most fans wished Campbell had played a Strange Variant after all?

Regardless, this new deleted scene differs from the film's version in that Campbell's Pizza Poppa now has a vendetta against Doctor Strange.

Whether the actor was involved in other deleted scenes or roles remains to be seen, but hopefully, that will be revealed in Marvel Studios Assembled in the coming days.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream on Disney+.