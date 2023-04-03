Disney Releases 6 Official New Posters for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

A collection of new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (GOTG3) posters was released as marketing ramps up for the MCU threequel.

After James Gunn flew the Marvel coop at the end of last year, taking on a role as co-CEO of DC Studios, it became even more clear that Guardians 3 will be the "end of the chapter ... [for] the Guardians of the Galaxy family."

The marketing for the intergalactic blockbuster has played into that sense of finality. The first two trailers for the film sport this melancholic tone, with sentiments like "one last ride" being uttered by the Guardians multiple times.

And with another GOTG3 trailer seemingly on the horizon, the Guardians promotional tour seems primed and ready to begin in earnest.

New Guardians of the Galaxy Posters Revealed

As anticipation for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reaches a fever pitch, Marvel Studios released six new posters for the upcoming MCU.

This series of posters were unveiled to promote the various formats fans can see the film in, including IMAX, ScreenX, RealD 3D, and 4DX, as well as one promoting the ticket-purchasing sit Fandango.

The IMAX poster is the flashiest of the bunch, featuring the team with vibrant saturated colors surrounding the Guardians crew.

Marvel Studios

The first of two ScreenX posters shows off Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon, whose backstory is set to be - at least some of - the focus of the super-powered threequel.

Marvel Studios

In a play on the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 poster, the second ScreenX piece of marketing sees the team all posing with a wider-than-usual frame around them.

Marvel Studios

With the MCU epic set for a 3D release, the film's RealD 3D poster sports Rocket standing in front of a chalkboard with complicated equations all over it.

Marvel Studios

The next of the bunch is promoting the 4DX experience fans can expect when heading to the theater at the beginning of May.

Marvel Studios

And then the Fandango poster shows off Rocket's point of view as only the legs of the rest of the Guardians are visible, making an epic walk toward the camera.

Marvel Studios

The Guardians 3 Farewell Tour

With all the marketing (including posters such as these), this is feeling like that 'one last tour' moment for the super-powered rock-and-roll band that is the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Despite the MCU team seemingly moving forward after Vol. 3, there is little chance it is with the same bunch of intergalactic misfits fans have come to know and love in the last almost decade.

While these different format posters are nothing new for Marvel Studios, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co. look to be rolling out the red carpet for James Gunn's victory lap around the MCU track.

The studio recently revealed a series of character posters, giving every single character a moment to shine behind the glass at local cinemas around the globe.

And with mere weeks before the film hits theaters, this feels like it is only just the beginning of what is quickly becoming the Guardians 3 farewell tour.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on Friday, May 5.