Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Releases Posters for 9 Main Characters

Marvel Studios is highlighting the main characters of the MCU's next movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with a series of stunning new posters.

Guardians 3 Character Posters Revealed

In anticipation of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios released a series of cosmic character posters focused on the film's extensive cast.

Each of the nine Guardians got their own poster with images of the cosmos overlayed on top of everyone striking a unique pose.

Chris Pratt's Star-Lord headlines the series as he listens to his Zune MP3 player, which will be key to the film's expansive soundtrack.

Marvel Studios

Rocket Raccoon gets up close and personal in his poster, brandishing his signature double-barrel rifle cannon.

Marvel Studios

The newly dubbed 'swole Groot' looks curious in typical Groot fashion, peeking right into the camera lens.

Marvel Studios

Dave Bautista's Drax stars in what might be his final Guardians character poster with eyes wide and mouth agape.

Marvel Studios

After the events of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Mantis sits contemplatively in her personal poster.

Marvel Studios

Karen Gillan's Nebula lounges with what looks to be Saturn in the background.

Marvel Studios

Kraglin gets his first character poster as a full-time member of the Guardians, assumedly messing around with his whistle-controlled Yaka whistle arrow.

Marvel Studios

The intergalactic space dog, Cosmo, celebrates her first Guardians film, looking like the good pup that she is, ready for adventure.

Marvel Studios

Zoe Saldaña's Gamora gets her own poster, sporting a new haircut for the character and looking off into the distance.

Marvel Studios

