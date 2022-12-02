Marvel Introduces Rocket's Girlfriend to the MCU: Is Lady Gaga Playing Her?

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featured Rocket Raccoon's comic-accurate love interest, and reports teased she might be played by Lady Gaga.

Fans are celebrating the arrival of the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which just came online after first premiering at CCXP 2022 in Brazil. And while this will be the final adventure for this iteration of James Gunn's pet project, one character is set to step boldly into the spotlight - Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon.

Fans are already going berserk over the sighting of a baby Rocket, who is most likely on his way to torture in this trailer under the evil eye of the High Evolutionary. The trailer also showed the longtime MCU hero meeting his girlfriend from the comics, Lylla, a genetically-engineered otter who is seen hugging the raccoon for a moment.

And now, fans are convinced that this exciting new character will even be portrayed by someone with a deep history with Cooper on the big screen.

Is Lady Gaga Playing Rocket's GF?

The debut trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 provided the first look at the MCU's take on Lylla, but what could be even bigger is the rumor regarding who will voice Rocket Raccoon's love interest.

Marvel Studios

In June 2019, Film Updates tweeted that singer/actress Lady Gaga was in consideration for a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which would bring a reunion for her with Bradley Cooper after their work on A Star is Born. That tweet was since deleted.

A few days later, Hollywood Life reported that Gaga and Cooper would work together in the movie, but there was no specific mention of Lylla being Gaga's role.

While James Gunn is usually quick to debunk rumors such as this one if they're false, the director had not publicly commented on the Gaga rumor to confirm or deny it.

When Will Lylla Casting Be Revealed?

Having Lylla in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is certainly a huge development, especially considering how important Rocket is to the story as a whole. But with the new rodent heroine going without speaking in the movie's first trailer, fans certainly have their hopes up that Lady Gaga will provide the voice for the character.

Gaga would almost definitely have time to complete the necessary work for this role with it being a voiceover part, especially with her work on the Joker sequel not set to begin until sometime in 2023.

With this movie's promotional tour having just started, there is still nearly half a year in play for Gunn and/or Marvel to publicly confirm or deny Lady Gaga's casting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Gunn's silence on the matter is telling for the time being as rumors continue to run rampant through the fanbase.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will debut in theaters on May 5, 2023.