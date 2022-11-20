Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Ryan Gosling for MCU Main Villain (Rumor)

Thanks to a new rumor regarding Marvel Studios' upcoming Phase 5 slate, it appears that Ryan Gosling may be on his way to a role within the MCU.

Since becoming the talk of the Hollywood world in 2015's Oscar-winning La La Land, Ryan Gosling has only added to his extensive run of A-list projects across the entertainment industry. Most recently, he teamed up with the Russo brothers for their efforts on The Gray Man, which also starred MCU icon, Chris Evans, leading fans to wonder if he'll get his own shot in the expansive Marvel universe.

Gosling has actually spoken on the idea of taking a Marvel role, noting how "cool" it would be to take on any kind of part in the ever-expanding Multiverse Saga.

Well, thanks to a new rumor, there may be a movie in which fans could see Gosling make his long-awaited MCU debut - Thunderbolts.

Ryan Gosling In Mind for MCU Villain Role

Noted scooper Daniel Richtman shared on his Patreon account that Marvel Studios is eyeing Ryan Gosling to play a major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The role calls for a lead male between ages 30 and age 50, describing him as "a conflicted and powerful villain" and comparing him to an "evil Superman." The rumor points to Marvel being interested in Gosling or Alexander Skarsgård to play the role in 2024's Thunderbolts. All signs point to the character being the powerful Marvel entity, Sentry.

Who Is This 'Evil Superman' Villain?

Should Gosling actually take on the role of Sentry in the MCU, he'd be embodying one of the most powerful characters the comics have to offer - one that ties back to the Super Soldier Serum as well.

Sentry aka Robert Reynolds was injected with a serum that gave him superpowers when he was a high-school teenager, but it was one designed to be immensely more powerful than the concoction that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America. After taking the serum, Reynolds was imbued with what's described as "the power of a million exploding suns," leaving a trail of destruction behind him wherever he goes.

Should he be the primary villain in Thunderbolts, this team of reformed villains and antiheroes would have their hands full with arguably one of the most powerful villains in MCU history. Most of the Thunderbolts boast street-level abilities outside of heavy hitters like Ghost, so going up against a villain this powerful will be something that brings a new level of excitement to the MCU.

But on top of that, should Gosling actually take the role, this would only add yet another huge name to the MCU roster as the Multiverse Saga continues to build.

Thunderbolts will debut in theaters on July 26, 2024.