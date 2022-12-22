MCU Rumor Reveals Another Villain Project In the Works at Marvel

Marvel Studios is rumored to be developing a solo project for a new villain who has not yet been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Villain-centered projects for Marvel are a rare thing and also relatively new for the MCU. First, there was Loki (if this take on the character even counts as a villain), and then next will be Agatha: Coven of Chaos—both of which are Disney+ shows.

There are many villains who fans have wanted to see in their own projects, be it a movie, show, or special presentation. Some of those candidates include characters such as Doctor Doom, Kang the Conqueror, or even the late Thanos.

For now, it doesn’t look like any of those possibilities are up next. Instead, the spotlight might be shining on someone else who's expected to take center stage soon.

Sentry Project Rumored to be In Development

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is developing a Sentry solo project.

Sentry is known as a Superman-like figure in the comics who got his powers from a serum connected to the same one that created Steve Rogers' Captain America.

Generally, when he is remembered by the public (worldwide memory wipes occur here and there for classic, convoluted comic book reasons), he’s a hero. However, he has a dark side—one that has a physical manifestation and is called the Void. This Void’s power levels are off the charts and can often be considered a threat to humanity as a whole.

In November, rumors came out that claimed the MCU's Thunderbolts would be facing off against an antagonistic Sentry in their upcoming movie, a character who is “a conflicted and power villain… [akin to an] evil Superman.”

This would mean that the rumored project would be a direct spinoff from 2024’s big misfit team-up.

What Kind of Project Will It Be?

For many, Sentry is far from the top pick for contenders when it comes to getting more villain-centered projects.

If a project centered on him is, in fact, down the pipeline, clearly Marvel has lots of faith in his potential—that, and he’ll likely tie into the Multiverse Saga more than fans might think.

But will the project focus on the character as a hero, villain, or both? As previously mentioned, Robert Reynolds has a good and bad persona—so there’s plenty of creative freedom to create an intriguing and worthwhile story.

It’s not clear what format this project would be, but given how packed the upcoming slate is and the changes supposedly happening behind the scenes at Marvel Studios, a Special Presentation is most likely.

Thunderbolts is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.