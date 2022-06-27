The Boys' Anthony Starr Reacts to MCU Wolverine Fan Casting

One of the most popular characters for Marvel fans to share their fan casting picks for these days is Wolverine, who will finally make his way into the MCU along with the other X-Men in the coming years. After Hugh Jackman's incredible 17-year run as James Logan, there are some big claws to fill for the next take on the role, although there are plenty of impressive contenders in the mix.

Former Harry Potter leading man Daniel Radcliffe has responded numerous times to fan-casts using him as James Logan, as has Taron Egerton after his impressive work in films like Rocketman and the Kingman series. Additionally, there's another widely-popular superhero show with a couple of potential options in Amazon Prime's The Boys.

The highly praised series already boasts an MCU fan-favorite in Karl Urban, who played Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok and has been used in fan-casts for Wolverine in recent years. Additionally, one of his biggest co-stars now finds himself in the mix for Wolverine, to which he offered a response on social media.

Anthony Starr Addresses Wolverine Fancast

Instagram user @spdrmnkyxxiii shared a fan-made image of The Boys star Anthony Starr as Marvel Studios' Wolverine. He also shared a caption that praised Starr's work in Season 3 of The Boys, noting how he "has the (mutton) chops)" to do the role well:

Starr then responded to this fan-casting in the comments with nearly a dozen images of the "laughing" emoji, noting how he feels the pain just imagining the kind of stunt work he'd have to do:

"Ooofff,- my bones ache just thinking of the stunt work!"

Homelander Not Ready for Wolverine Stunt Work

Anthony Starr has certainly made a name for himself playing Homelander, one of The Boys' biggest villains in its first three seasons on Amazon Prime. But even though Starr would have the acting chops to play somebody like Wolverine, who has a similar attitude and outlook on life as his character on The Boys, he makes a fair point about the stunt work that would be required.

Being a sort of evil take on Superman, Starr's stunt work largely consists of being on wires to fly and punch people, with his laser eyes coming in post-production. Wolverine is a whole new beast entirely, both literally and figuratively, as it's a character that requires a different kind of physicality and strength to be performed the right way on screen.

Depending on how long The Boys runs, Starr's work could put him in prime position to take on a future MCU role should he want to go in that direction. However, it doesn't appear that the clawed mutant Wolverine is on his list of potentials.

Season 3 of The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Prime.