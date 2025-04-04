First Avengers Doomsday Set Photo Teases Massive Outdoor Battle Scene

Fans just caught a first glimpse at a battlescape that awaits in Avengers: Doomsday.

Set to release May 1, 2026, Avengers 5 is the MCU film fans have been waiting for as a massive Multiversal cast of Marvel (and Fox's X-Men) stars are confirmed to team up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday Battle Scene Revealed

Marvel Studios

A first-look photo from the set of Avengers: Doomsday shows where the Avengers 5 cast is likely to battle Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom.

The revealing outdoor set video focuses on a massive crater surrounded by cracks in the ground. Other smaller craters can be seen nearby, showing the aftermath of this action-packed showdown.

The uncropped version of the aerial set photo, which depicts a second crater and more cracks in the ground, can be partially seen in the video below:

What Is Happening in Avengers: Doomsday?

The Direct

While Avengers: Doomsday is in production, Marvel Studios has been keeping any plot details under wraps, and there are concerning reports that Avengers 5's script has yet to be completed.

Therefore, it's anyone's guess who this outdoor battle sequence involves and when it occurs in the film.

What fans do know is that Doomsday follows The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which arrives in theaters on July 25. And, since the Fox X-Men and The Fantastic Four are from different universes, the story will be a multiversal collision of familiar characters.

It's also worth noting that Doomsday will be followed by 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, so audiences shouldn't expect this outdoor battle to be the only crossover clash Marvel Studios has in the works.

Once filming gets underway, it's likely that more Avengers 5 set photos and story details will be revealed. Therefore, fans may soon get answers about this Doomsday crater-filled battlefield in the coming weeks.

Here's everything to know about X-Men's Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romijn's return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.