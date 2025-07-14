Fantastic Four’s Human Torch Wants to Team Up With ‘The Best Spider-Man Ever'

The MCU's Human Torch actor from The Fantastic Four: First Steps is all-in on the idea of a team-up with "the best Spider-Man ever." The Fantastic Four and Spider-Man have bright futures in the MCU, as Marvel Studios has solo movies planned for both properties over the next year. However, they have never had a proper crossover due to their murky rights history, which could finally be rectified as the Multiverse Saga comes to an end.

Joseph Quinn, who will play Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, shared his hope to team up on screen with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Quinn and his Fantastic Four co-stars are about to take their first steps into the MCU, while Holland is nearing a decade playing the iconic web-slinger. Considering Johnny Storm and Peter Parker have never shared the screen together, fans are itching to see that moment come to fruition.

Discussing Film asked Quinn about the idea of a Johnny Storm/Peter Parker team-up at the First Steps world premiere event, to which he said, "That would be amazing!" Unprompted, he proclaimed Holland to be "the best Spider-Man ever," hoping to see their characters join forces in the MCU's future:

"Absolutely, that would be amazing! Tom's performance as Peter Parker is…he's the best Spider-Man ever, so that would be…that'd be awesome, yeah."

Currently, Quinn is on the press tour for The Fantastic Four and is confirmed to reprise his role as Johnny Storm in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. Meanwhile, the only movie currently on Holland's MCU schedule is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his fourth solo Spider-Man film. As such, no MCU movies have been confirmed to feature both Quinn's Human Torch and Holland's Spider-Man. First Steps debuts in theaters on July 25, 2025, while Spider-Man 4 will premiere on July 31, 2026.

When Will Spider-Man & Human Torch Team up in the MCU?

While Johnny Storm and Peter Parker's adventures in Marvel Comics go back through the decades, outside forces have stopped them from being seen together on the big screen. Marvel Studios only recently acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four in its mega-purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019, and Sony still owns the rights to Spider-Man's live-action movies outright. Considering that both Fox and Sony were notoriously protective of their biggest assets, a crossover was never possible.

Given the changes in the landscape, both franchises are expected to be major players in the Multiverse Saga, particularly the next two Avengers movies. Quinn is confirmed for a role in Doomsday, and despite not being announced in the cast yet, Holland is heavily rumored to be part of the Doomsday cast as well.

If Holland's casting is true, he and Quinn should finally get the chance to begin the bromance that has shone in Johnny and Peter's combined comic runs over the years. Reports already teased the Fantastic Four's expected role in Doomsday, and the hope is that Holland's Peter Parker will have just as impactful a place in the story.

For now, fans can only wait for more concrete news, particularly with an extended break in Marvel Studios' release schedule after The Fantastic Four's debut.