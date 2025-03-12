Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 Cast List Brings 9 New Actors Into the MCU

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 dials up the stakes as more new actors join the MCU, such as Johnny M. Wu, Patrick Merney, and Cillian O'Sullivan.
The latest episode of the MCU series mainly revolves around the high-profile trial of Hector Ayala as Matt Murdock pulls out all the (rather risky) stops in trying to save his client from being sentenced to life in prison.
Elsewhere, Mayor Fisk makes a move to push his anti-vigilante agenda to the forefront.
Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 premiered on Disney+ on March 11.
Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 Cast: Every New & Featured Actor
Nick Jordan - Nicky Torres
Nick Jordan makes a prominent appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 as Nicky Torres.
At the end of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2, Torres is introduced as the victim of the police brutality brought about by corrupt officers Powell and his late partner.
In Episode 3, Matt Murdock manages to keep him safe and hidden from the cops so that he can stand as a witness in the trial to help prove the fact that Hector Ayala saved him in the subway.
It turns out that Nicky Torres is a drug dealer and a classified informant who worked alongside his abusers.
Jordan is best known for appearing in Law & Order, Mystic Christmas, and A Crime to Remember.
Johnny M. Wu - Forrest Tam
Johnny M. Wu makes his debut in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 as Forrest Tam, a trusted associate of Matt Murdock and Cherry who ensures Nicky Torres' safety.
Wu is part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 2 where he portrayed Detective Joey Browner.
The actor also starred in Chicago Med, FBI: Most Wanted, and The Other Two.
Patrick Murney - Luca
After a minor role in Episode 1, Patrick Murney returns as Luca in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3.
Luca is a mobster who is affiliated with the Five Families of New York and is later revealed to be a member of the Tracksuit Mafia (one of the villains of Hawkeye).
Murney previously appeared in Law & Order: Organized Crime, Ride, and The Featherweight.
Cillian O’Sullivan - Devlin
Devlin (portrayed by Cillian O'Sullivan) is one of the corrupt cops who tried to apprehend Cherry while on his way to court.
O’Sullivan's past notable credits include In from the Cold, Then You Run, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Gino Anthony Pesi - Viktor
Gino Anthony Pesi joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again as Viktor, another associate of the Five Families crime syndicate who clashes with Luca in Episode 3.
Pesi previously appeared in Shades of Blue, Ambitions, and Battle: Los Angeles.
Victor Verhaeghe - Carlo
Victor Verhaeghe appears as Carlo, a member of the Five Families who is associated with Vanessa Fisk.
Verhaeghe is known for his roles in Bridge of Spies, Bad Education, and The Bride in the Box.
Alex Michael Shafer - Jury Foreperson
Alex Michael Shafer appears as the Jury Foreperson who reads the jury's verdict on Hector Ayala's cases during his famous trial.
Shafer has credits in Law & Order, Precarious, and FBI: Most Wanted.
Alyssa Abreu - Gianna Morena
Alyssa Abreu joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 as Gianna Morena, another New York citizen whom the White Tiger saved during his patrol.
Fans may recognize Abreu for her roles in FBI, In Pursuit with John Walsh, and Random Acts of Flyness.
Kyle Jacob - Michael Burgos
Kyle Jacob appears in Hector Ayala's trial as Michael Burgos, a New York resident who was once saved by White Tiger.
Jacob's notable credits include FBI: Most Wanted, This Always Happens, and Pam & Tommy.
Andrew Polk - Judge Cooper
Andrew Polk returns as Judge Cooper, the presiding judge in the high-profile trial of Hector Ayala in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3.
Polk has credits in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards, and Instinct.
Genneya Walton - BB Urich
Genneya Walton returns as BB Urich, a freelance reporter and Ben Urich's niece who interviews Mayor Fisk about his reaction toward the result of Hector Ayala's trial.
Walton can be seen in Candy Cane Lane, Never Have I Ever, and #BlackAF.
Arty Froushan - Buck Cashman
Arty Froushan makes an appearance as Buck Cashman, Wilson Fisk's right-hand man who negotiates a deal with the representatives of the Five Families in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3.
Froushan is known for being part of the cast of House of the Dragon, Carnival Row, and The Persian Version.
Kamar De Los Reyes - Hector Ayala
Kamar De Los Reyes takes the spotlight in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 as Hector Ayala, an Army veteran who moonlights as the vigilante known as the White Tiger.
After Matt exposes his secret identity to the rest of the world during the trial, Hector's time as the White Tiger is pushed to the limelight since it is used as a way to appeal to the jury that he is innocent and not a cop killer.
De Los Reyes' most recognizable roles include playing Antonio Vega in One Life to Live, Officer Alexander in The Call, and Coach Montes in All American (read more about Daredevil: Born Again's tribute to the late Kamar De Los Reyes).
Ashley Marie Ortiz - Soledad Ayala
Ashley Marie Ortiz portrays Soledad Ayala, Hector's wife who is present during the trial since she wholeheartedly believes that her husband is innocent.
Ortiz previously appeared in FBI and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Hamish Allan-Headley - Officer Powell
Hamish Allan-Headley is back as Officer Powell, a corrupt cop who is guilty of beating up Nicky Torres in the subway station before eventually being subdued by Hector Ayala.
Allan-Headley starred in Leverage: Redemption, FBI, and The Good Doctor.
The actor also appeared in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.
John Benjamin Hickey - D.A. Hochberg
John Benjamin Hickey plays District Attorney Hochberg (aka The Hawk), the prosecutor who is hellbent on proving that Hector Ayala is a cop killer.
While he ultimately makes an effort to persuade the jury to his side, he eventually fails after two witnesses share an impactful story of how White Tiger saved their lives.
Hickey is perhaps best known for his roles in Flags of Our Fathers, The General's Daughter, and The Good Fight.
Here are the other notable actors who appeared in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3:
- Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock
- Vincent D’Onofrio - Mayor Fisk
- Margarita Levieva - Heather Glenn
- Nikki M. James - Kirsten McDuffie
- Ayelet Zurer - Vanessa Fisk
- Michael Gandolfini - Daniel Blake
- Zabryna Guevara - Sheila Rivera
- Clark Johnson - Cherry
New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.