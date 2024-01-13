Netflix's new movie Lift is now out for the world to see, and its cast includes several big names, including Kevin Hart, Vincent D’Onofrio, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and more.

The film follows a professional thief and his crew of talented misfits as they are forced into taking on the hardest and riskiest heist of their lives, stealing $500 million in gold from the vault of a plane while 40,000 feet in the air.

To make it worse, the person whose plane and money they are taking from does not have the friendliest reputation.

Cast and Characters of Lift

Kevin Hart - Cyrus

Netflix

Kevin Hart plays Cyrus, the leader of a band of criminals who pull off elaborate heists to lift items from people who the group feels do not deserve them. After making a tiny mistake, Cyrus and his team are pulled into their most important job yet.

Director F. Gary Gray shared in a press release for the film, "Kevin was willing to do whatever it took to embody the character Cyrus Whitaker:"

"Kevin was willing to do whatever it took to embody the character Cyrus Whitaker… Interestingly, while I prefer rehearsing before shooting a movie, Kevin, who is historically not inclined to do so, being one of the busiest people I’ve ever met, made it a priority. His commitment and investment, I believe, made a significant difference in his performance."

Kevin Hart’s resume is extensive, including movies such as Ride Along, Central Intelligence, Jumanji, and more.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw - Abby Gladwell

Netflix

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Abby Gladwell is a straight-shooting Interpol agent always on the side of the law. However, her resolve is tested once her boss forces her to work alongside a group of criminals to save lives.

In a press release, the actress praised the script as being "just so buoyant" while heaping praise onto her experience of filming the movie:

"When I read this script, it was just so buoyant... And for me, to work with an amazing talent and comedian like Kevin Hart was a real draw. It was amazing to learn fight choreography— and you’re not just fighting, but the plane is moving! I also had to jump into boats along the Grand Canal and run through the streets of Venice. It was really fun for me because Abby’s quite a badass."

Some projects fans might know Mbatha-Raw from are Loki, Beauty and the Beast, The Morning Show, and Surface.

Sam Worthington - Dennis Huxley

Netflix

Sam Worthington’s Dennis Huxley is Abby’s boss at Interpol. They are not the best of friends, as he forces her to work with Cyrus and his team —something he never wanted to do.

While speaking in a press release for the film, director F. Gary Gray called the actor’s work ethic "downright inspiring" and shared that Worthington was one of the actors who he "shared the most laughs with:"

"Apart from Kevin [Hart], Sam was the actor who I shared the most laughs with. I admired his unique process of putting on his AirPods and listening to motivational music to hype himself up before his next scene. Right before I called ‘action,’ he would ditch the headphones and morph into the scene like magic. His work ethic is downright inspiring."

Currently, Worthington is most well known for his part in the Avatar films. He can also be seen in Under the Banner of Heaven, Hacksaw Ridge, Everest, and more.

Vincent D’Onofrio - Denton

Netflix

Denton, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, uses disguises to help the team pull off their heists. Though, admittedly, he can be a little sloppy sometimes.

Director F. Gary Gray shared in a press release for Lift that "Vincent D’Onofrio is a bonafide legend:"

"I’ve been fortunate to direct legends such as Helen Mirren, John Travolta, Harvey Keitel, and Samuel L. Jackson throughout my journey, and Vincent D’Onofrio is a bonafide legend. I couldn’t help but learn great things from those experiences. His paternal influence on the cast impacted how they showed up and performed. It really comes through on screen. Watching the genuine connection between Kevin and Vincent was a real treat."

D’Onofrio just appeared in Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series, Echo, and also plays a role in Godfather of Harlem, The Cell, Full Metal Jacket, and more.

Úrsula Corberó - Camila

Netflix

Úrsula Corberó’s Camila gets the most important job in pulling off Cyrus’ team’s new heist: flying a private plane. At times, Camilia feels like she is second in command to Cyrus.

Director F. Gary Grayson revealed in a press release that the actress "displayed a genuine enthusiasm for the piloting aspect of the role:"

"Despite her youthful age, both in real life and in the character she brought to life, she displayed genuine enthusiasm for the piloting aspect of the role. Her mature approach, clear vision, and dedication to steering clear of heist genre clichés not only impressed me but made a lasting impression."

Corberó played Tokio in Money Heist and can also be seen in the TV mini-series Burning Body.

Billy Magnussen - Magnus

Netflix

Magnus, played by Billy Magnussen, is an expert safecracker and wisecracker. He offers some comedic flair to the proceedings, and his enthusiasm is unmatched.

Magnussen explained that "the more challenging" a job is for him and the team, "the more excited he is about the process or the project:"

"Magnus brings a positive attitude... He’s always gung ho, he’s always behind Cyrus and making the best of whatever the task is. He’s like, the more challenging it is, the more excited he is about the process or the project... Honestly, what excited me about doing this project more than anything was working with F. Gary Gray, Kevin Hart, Vincent D’Onofrio, and the whole crew. I created really wonderful relationships and call a lot of these people friends now, so that’s always a blessing when you start a project, and you leave with a bigger family."

The actor can be seen in last year’s Spy Kids: Armageddon and also plays a large role in Made for Love.

Yun Jee Kim - Mi-Sun

Netflix

Yu Jee Kim’s Mi-Sun is the electronics expert of Cyrus’ crew and does most of their hacking while on the job.

The actress described her character in a press release as a "sharp, focused, smart person:"

"I felt an instant connection with Mi-Sun because even though she’s this sharp, focused, smart person, she also has a vulnerable side to her, which has drawn her to this crew because she considers the crew her family... I was born in Korea and raised in LA, so I always felt like I belonged somewhere in between. I think Mi-Sun found that within her crew."

Kim plays Jasmin in the Mine TV series and also plays a regular role in The Last Empress.

Viveik Kalra - Luc

Netflix

Luc, played by Viveik Kalra, is the engineer of Cyrus’ group, but he might not be up for the crew’s new challenge.

Director F. Gary Grayson shared in a press release that the actor "added a charming twist to the dynamic with Billy Magnussen:"

"Viveik added a charming twist to the dynamic with Billy Magnussen on and off camera. I absolutely enjoyed his cool confidence and killer deadpan humor."

Kaira also appeared in Three Months, Beecham House, Next of Kin, and more.

Jacob Batalon - N8

Netflix

Jacob Batalon plays an anonymous NFT artist who has a brief part in the opening of the film as audiences are introduced to the lead team.

While Batalon’s biggest claim to fame is Spider-Man: No Way Home (and its previous installments), the actor can also be seen in Reginald the Vampire, Shortcomings, and 50 States of Fright.

David Proud - Harry

Netflix

David Proud portrays Harry. He is someone Kevin Hart’s Cyrus hires to help them out from the outside while working at a flight control tower.

Fans might have spotted Proud in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Marcella, or Doctors.

Jean Reno - Lars Jorgensen

Netflix

Lars Jorgensen, brought to life by Jean Reno, is the big bad of the movie and the target of both Cyrus’ team and Interpol. Lars makes hundreds of millions of dollars investing in terrorist attacks and other chaotic endeavors.

Director F. Gary Gray opened up in a press release about working with Reno, explaining how the actor "really contributed to the positive and enjoyable atmosphere throughout the process of shooting:"

"Although he plays the heavy, I really enjoyed collaborating with him due to his creative intuition and his genuine kindness, which really contributed to the positive and enjoyable atmosphere throughout the process of shooting. I have a special appreciation for working with Jean Reno because he starred in one of my favorite films, the French version of ‘La Femme Nikita’. He may not know it, but that film served as one of my inspirations for Set It Off."

Reno can also be seen in The Big Blue, Ronin, All Those Things We Never Said, and more.

Burn Gorman - Cormac

Netflix

Cormac, played by Burn Gorman, is a lackey of Jean Reno.

Fans will recognize Gorman from projects such as The Hunter Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, The Expanse, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and more.

Martina Avogadri - Leviathan Leader

Netflix

Martina Avogadri is the Leviathan Leader who is looking to acquire Lars Jorgensen’s gold.

The actress has been seen in several shorts, including I XXXX My Sex Doll, Layers, and The Breakup.

Lift is now streaming on Netflix.