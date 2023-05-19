Disney+ Makes MCU History With Daredevil Casting Decision

Marvel Studios just made a historic choice with a director on its upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which brings back Charlie Cox's fan-favorite hero.

The project is one of the most anticipated for many MCU fans. Not only will it bring back the titular hero himself, but there'll also be more of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

The Disney+ show is already a historic piece of Marvel Studios' slate, seeing as it will have 18 episodes in its first season—double the length of the longest MCU streaming series to date. Born Again is even planning on production spanning 11 months or longer.

Now, it'll another history-making element of the project is announced.

Daredevil Makes Historic Actor-Director Choice

Clark Johnson

A new report from Deadline revealed that Clark Johnson will join Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again in a special multi-faceted role.

Johnson will both direct two episodes of the show's first 18-installment season and play a new character set to recur throughout the show. In usual Marvel fashion, details about his role aren't known.

However, the outlet stated they believe his character is named Cherry.

This is the first time in MCU history that a Marvel Studios Disney+ show has cast one of its own directors for a non-cameo role. However, Marvel Studios has previously worked with the same talent both behind and in front of the camera.

Iron Man and Iron Man 2's Jon Favreau directed those two films while also bringing to life Happy Hogan, who has been seen throughout the MCU over the years.

James Gunn is known to cameo in his own projects, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law writer Jessica Gao got her own cameo in the show's finale.

Clark Johnson Does Double Duty on Daredevil

It's clear that Marvel Studios is confident in Clark Johnson's talent for them to have chosen to utilize him as both a director and actor.

While details on Johnson's characters aren't known, he does look like the type to possibly be a reporter or someone else that Matt Murdock might know in his lawyer life.

The name "Cherry" only matches up to one Marvel Comics character, and it's a wife to a Tracksuit Mafia member—so almost certainly not what's going on here.

Johnson will join a large swatch of new faces. Chief among them will be Michael Gandolfini, who is rumored to be playing either a younger version of Wilson Fisk or the iconic villain's son.

Additionally, Sandrine Holt will be joining the party as a recast Vanessa Fisk after Ayelet Zurer previously portrayed the character in the original Netflix series.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to hit Disney+ at some point in 2024.