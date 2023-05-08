Disney+'s Daredevil Reboot: New Set Photos Reveal Michael Gandolfini's Mystery Character

Michael Gandolfini was seen on the set of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again for the first time ahead of the reboot's Disney+ debut.

The MCU’s upcoming Daredevil reboot is deep into production in New York City, with shooting taking place throughout the entire latter half of the year and making for one of the MCU’s longest shoots ever.

Gandolfini is one of over half a dozen cast members that have been confirmed to join Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in this highly-anticipated series, although only a couple of specific roles have been confirmed.

And with set photos from New York City teasing some of the action coming in this series, fans finally have their first glimpse at the former Sopranos universe star in action for his MCU debut.

Michael Gandolfini Seen on Daredevil: Born Again Set

Marvel

New York Newswire photographer Steve Sands shared set photos from production on Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again revealing the first look at Michael Gandolfini shooting his material for Disney+.

Gandolfini is seen stepping out of a New York City taxi cab dressed in a hoodie, jeans, and sneakers before leaning on the roof of the car. While these photos don't provide any indication of who he'll play in the series, he's rumored to play either a younger version of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk or even Fisk's son, Charles, from the comics.

When Will Michael Gandolfini's MCU Character Be Revealed?

With so many questions surrounding Marvel Studios' first official attempt at a Daredevil story, Michael Gandolfini's role will be a hot topic of conversation as the reboot continues production.

Particularly with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin gaining new life in this series after his thrilling comeback in the Hawkeye series, seeing Gandolfini have any kind of meaningful connection to Wilson Fisk would add a new layer of depth to the story.

Gandolfini's new role will only be one that fans are looking forward to finding more information about, especially considering the MCU cameos that will be utilized to tie the series back to the larger narrative.

But with the MCU likely facing a number of delays to its release schedule in the near future, the newcomer may remain in the shadows for a while longer as the series continues filming.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently set to debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024.