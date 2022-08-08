Daredevil's Rosario Dawson Breaks Silence on Disney+ Reboot

Marvel Studios shocked the world at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 by announcing that Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again would be an 18-episode series, the longest in the studio's history thus far. Bringing back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, the new Daredevil story is one that fans have wanted for years, and it's already become one of the most anticipated new arrivals in the Multiverse Saga.

Netflix's take on Daredevil also featured nerd culture icon Rosario Dawson as the Night Nurse, Claire Temple, who appeared in more than half a dozen episodes in total from the first two seasons. She also had the distinct honor of being included in nearly every show that made up the Defenders Saga, with the exception of Jon Bernthal's The Punisher, aiding and repairing the Defenders at every turn.

With at least 18 months until Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+, there are still plenty of questions regarding how it will fit into the growing MCU after Daredevil made his mark in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But now, Dawson has shared her own thoughts on the upcoming revival/reboot, expressing her excitement for the show, and reminiscing on her experience with the Netflix program.

Rosario Dawson Celebrates MCU's Daredevil Series

Marvel

Appearing at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, via Laughing Place, Daredevil star Rosario Dawson discussed the news regarding Daredevil: Born Again coming to Disney+ within the MCU.

The actress looked back on her experience with the Netflix series, remembering how much pressure there was "to make it great" and loving how she and the team could "make it really gritty and very real and emotional." She also heaped massive praise upon leading actor Charlie Cox, reminiscing on his dedication to playing the role of Matt Murdock:

"Charlie is wonderful. I think what we both loved was how secret it was, and that kind of gave us room to play. It was definitely a property that people felt like it was sort of untouchable for a long while there, and we knew the pressure was on, the heat was on to make it great. But we didn’t have to worry about costumes, we didn’t have to work with all that stuff, it was gonna build up and we could just make it really gritty and very real and emotional. He’s a brilliant, awesome actor, and super dedicated. Watching him chug oatmeal shakes all day, every day, trying to put that weight on, and build his muscle, and doing all that stuff. He’s just so dedicated, and I think we just both really enjoyed that, we just really enjoy bringing ourselves to this and having this opportunity."

She shared how excited she is to see this series happen for Cox, remembering how much she enjoyed bringing the original Netflix show to fruition from 2015 to 2018:

"And it’s so wild to think about now, because now there’s multiple shows like that. Marvel’s continued to do that now with the MCU characters, to now see our shows be now part of canon and part of the MCU. Now he’s got 18 new episodes, it couldn’t be happening to a greater person, and, I don’t know, we really delighted in it. We definitely felt the pressure, but we really enjoyed just bringing our all to it. The fight sequences were really fun. There was this beautiful intimacy, we just had a really, really good time. I really loved learning how to stitch, because he gave me a lot of reason to. So, yeah, that was great."

Will Rosario Dawson Return to Daredevil?

Even with Dawson now preparing to continue her run as Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe, her ties to the Marvel world remain as strong as ever.

Cox's inclusion in the MCU has been cause for celebration all across the fandom, and Dawson in particular sees good reason for it with how much work he's put in for the role over the past seven years. Whether she'll be involved with the MCU take on the hero is still unknown, but she seems fully supportive of the series coming back into the fray as Daredevil becomes more deeply ingrained in the franchise.

With so much time before the show even begins filming, there are still plenty of questions about who will come in alongside Cox and D'Onofrio and what specific story they will tell on Disney+.

Prior rumors suggested that the entire cast of Daredevil would be back on the streets of Hell's Kitchen, so it's very possible that Claire Temple could be among the returning players. More specifics on Dawson's potential comeback are still likely at least a few months away, but Dawson's support will only continue building anticipation for the Man Without Fear's return.

Dawson is currently filming Ahsoka, which will release on Disney+ sometime in 2023. Daredevil: Born Again will begin streaming in Spring 2024.