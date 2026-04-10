Disney+'s next Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill, officially has a brand new logo after its official trailer was released online. Jon Bernthal will lead the way as the murderous vigilante Frank Castle in his upcoming one-hour mini-movie, coming off his first MCU comeback last year in Daredevil: Born Again, and as he edges closer to his big screen debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Punisher: One Last Kill's official trailer not only offered the first footage of Jon Bernthal's Disney+ Special Presentation but also closed out with a flaming new logo. The updated design channels the text scattered throughout the trailer and the epic moment in which Frank Castle was doused with fuel and set on fire.

Marvel Television

The Special Presentation's trailer logo is vastly different from the one that One Last Kill has been promoted with previously, including on its posters. It should be noted that The Punisher: One Last Kill's original logo is expected to remain the pillar of its marketing, with the new flaming design likely exclusive to this trailer.

Marvel Television

One Last Kill's previous logo maintained a similar aesthetic to Netflix's The Punisher, albeit with a more comic-booky slant. After his breakout role in Daredevil Season 2, Bernthal's solo debut as Frank Castle was in his two-season Netflix series, which is getting a Born Again-esque revival with his Disney+ special.

Marvel Television

Long before Bernthal became the Punisher in 2016, Rocky IV's Ivan Drago actor, Dolph Lundgren, played Frank Castle in his own 1989 solo outing, which saw him wage war against the Mafia and the Yakuza. The flick was released exclusively on home entertainment in the U.S. but had a limited theatrical run overseas.

New World Pictures

The criminal-killing anti-hero was rebooted with 2004's The Punisher, where he was famously played by Thomas Jane. The Frank Castle actor was one of the many rumored to return in Deadpool & Wolverine, although Jane shut down claims that he was ever asked to return in an interview with The Direct.

Lionsgate

While The Punisher studio Lionsgate originally began development on a sequel that evolved into Punisher: War Zone, which recast Thomas Jane with the late Ray Stevenson. The rebooted anti-hero took on crime and corruption, including taking on the disfigured mob boss and the infamous Punisher adversary Jigsaw.

Lionsgate

For the first time in seven years, The Punisher: One Last Kill will take Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle solo in the one-off Special Presentation that will be released on Disney+ on May 12. The one-hour event is officially bringing back two more Netflix characters as Castle takes on mob boss Ma Gnucci.

Here's What to Expect From The Punisher: One Last Kill Special

The Punisher: One Last Kill's trailer paints a vivid picture of one-hour of high-octane TV-MA action that will see Frank Castle pursuing Ma Gnucci. That said, it seems the Punisher's latest leap into criminal hunting will be a reluctant one, as the synopsis hinted that he will be seeking a "meaning beyond revenge."

The Special Presentation looks to be taking a deep dive into Castle's military days and the reality of PTSD, seemingly having hallucinations of those he has lost. One of those visions was Jason R. Moore's Curtis Hoyle, a former Navy SARC and Castle's friend, sparking speculation that he had died off-screen.

As Castle faces the trauma of his past and a brand new criminal threat, One Last Kill may lay the groundwork for his role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As the Punisher makes the jump from TV-MA to PG-13, perhaps Castle's search for a new meaning will ease fans into his toned-down big-screen iteration.