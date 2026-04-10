Marvel Studios Officially Canonizes 2 More Netflix Characters

The main trailer for The Punisher: One Last Kill revealed the first looks at returning characters from Netflix's Punisher series, officially canonizing their existence within the larger MCU. Marvel Television's upcoming special presentation will not only bring back Jon Bernthal's titular character but also a few allies, enemies, and deceased characters. The action-packed Punisher: One Last Kill trailer highlighted a more grizzled, bearded Frank Castle in tactical gear, looking intense and ready for violence after he escapes Mayor Fisk's prison at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1.

The Punisher: One Last Kill's trailer confirmed the return of two major Netflix characters from The Punisher: Lisa Castle (Nicolette Pierini) and Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore).

At the 0:24 mark of the trailer, Curtis Hoyle can be seen asking Frank, "Tell me what's going on," teasing a tense reunion between the two allies from the Netflix series.

Marvel Television

Interestingly, the trailer suggests that Curtis Hoyle is not real and is a hallucination of Frank during one of his episodes. However, set photos revealed that an actual reunion between Castle and Hoyle will happen at some point in the Special Presentation, after it showed the pair talking in public.

Meanwhile, at the 0:31 mark of the trailer, a brief shot reveals a young Lisa Castle, Frank's daughter. This is clearly a flashback, as Lisa was tragically killed years earlier in the MCU canon.

Marvel Television

Lisa Castle's inclusion in The Punisher: One Last Kill makes perfect sense. As Frank continues his search for purpose beyond endless vengeance, internal flashbacks, triggered by trauma, guilt, or a fleeting moment of clarity, offer a powerful way for him to confront his past while pushing forward.

Watch the official trailer of The Punisher: One Last Kill below:

The Punisher: One Last Kill makes history, with lead star Jon Bernthal serving as writer and producer of the Special Presentation.

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on Disney+ on May 12, one week after the highly anticipated finale of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Here's What Happened to Punisher: One Last Kill's 2 Netflix Characters

Lisa Castle

Netflix

The Punisher introduced Lisa Castle as Frank and Maria's young daughter, who was killed in the Massacre at Central Park alongside her mother.

Frank witnessed the horrific deaths of his wife and daughter, and the trauma of losing them completely broke him and transformed him into the Punisher.

Lisa's appearance throughout Netflix's The Punisher series was essential in underscoring Frank's overwhelming guilt, grief, and rage, serving as a way for him to keep searching for what truly matters and protect innocent lives so that they will not suffer the same fate as his family.

Curtis Hoyle

Netflix

Curtis Hoyle is another returning Netflix character in The Punisher: One Last Kill, continuing his role as one of Frank Castle's loyal allies and closest friends from their time in the military.

Hoyle is best known for losing his leg during a deployment in Baghdad, where he and Frank were protecting civilians. While he didn't blame Frank for losing his leg (it was a pregnant suicide bomber's fault), this incident left him scarred for life, which explains why he is helping his fellow veterans overcome PTSD and other post-service struggles in the present day.

The Punisher Season 1 showed Curtis assisting Frank while getting pulled into the chaos when Lewis Wilson (a veteran from his support group) turned violent and nearly killed him. Season 2 brought back Curtis, serving as a moral anchor for Frank amid his dangerous battle with Billy Russo (aka Jigsaw).

Curtis was alive and well at the end of The Punisher Season 2, which explains why he is back in The Punisher: One Last Kill. As one of the remaining positive influences in Frank's life (alongside Daredevil and Karen), Curtis' comeback in the Special Presentation is needed to guide Frank away from total self-collapse.