Spider-Man Is Set To Team Up With His First Sidekick In Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Tom Holland's wall-crawler taking up a sidekick, according to a new report. Marvel Studios' upcoming web-headed epic is set to swing its way into theaters next July, debuting a whole new adventure for Holland's Peter Parker. This will include the now 20-something hero interacting with a handful of new people, such as Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher and Liza Colón-Zayas' new mystery character.

A new report has seemingly pulled the curtain back on Colón-Zayas' Brand New Day role, specifically suggesting that she could team up with Holland's Spider-Man. Insider Daniel Richtman shared the new scoop on his personal Patreon page, writing that the former Bear actor will play a character named "Cathy" and will operate as a sidekick to both Spider-Man and Punisher.

Previously, the closest thing to a sidekick Holland's MCU hero has had in a mainline Spidey movie was Jacob Batalon's Ned, the 'Guy in the Chair,' but it is assumed the Colón-Zayas' Cathy character would fill a different void.

The 53-year-old actress was previously rumored to potentially play the mother of fellow Marvel superhero Miles Morales; however, it does not appear that this is the case.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth mainline Spider-Man movie starring the 29-year-old Holland. This new adventure will see the Friendly Neighborhood hero living under the guise of a newly-found anonymity, trying to make it as a fledgling 20-something in New York City while also operating as the city's masked vigilante.

Brand New Day is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026. Tom Holland leads the film, with Jon Bernthal, Liza Colón-Zayas, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Mando rounding out its comic book ensemble.

Who Is Liza Colón-Zayas' Secret Spider-Man Character?

The mystery surrounding Liza Colón-Zayas' mystery Spider-Man 4 character gets yet another exciting wrinkle with this new report. Names like Rio Morales have been thrown around for months, yet nothing official has been revealed about the upcoming role.

This sidekick mention is a notable addition to the ongoing quest to discover who the Bear star will be playing in Destin Daniel Cretton's next Marvel epic. Recent set photos from the movie have fans discussing the possibility of Colón-Zayas playing a character named Jean DeWolff in the upcoming film.

DeWolff is an NYPD detective who helps Spidey in the comics, essentially serving as the character's Jim Gordon for some of his crime-fighting career. This mention of her being a sidekick character could play into that, potentially adding yet another hint that she will ultimately bring DeWolff to life.

It's also worth mentioning that Richtman's initial report suggested the character could serve as a sidekick to Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Frank Castle has been the most open to working with the New York Police in the MCU, but this could all change in Brand New Day.

Perhaps, he sees DeWolff's pursuit of justice just as noble as his, bringing her into his inner circle as well.