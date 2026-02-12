Marvel Studios Confirms 12 MCU Avengers Are Now Parents

Marvel Studios confirmed its 12th Avengers hero as a parent in the MCU after a recently leaked trailer. While the Avengers are finally on their way toward reassembling in 2026, the group is building on 17 years of history in the MCU, including plenty of character development for older heroes. Many of them have taken on the challenges of parenthood, a role that will continue to be a part of their lives as the Multiverse Saga comes to a close.

The first of four theater-exclusive trailers for Avengers: Doomsday leaked ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash's release. The trailer focused exclusively on Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in his long-awaited return to the Marvel Universe, confirming that he is now a parent for the first time since debuting in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

Marvel Studios

After glancing at his classic Captain America suit in a drawer, Rogers turns his attention to a baby in his arms, giving him status as a parent. With no dialogue, there are no signs indicating which of his children from Marvel Comics this baby may be. Considering he is in the same house fans saw at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he is presumed to still be with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, who is expected to be the baby's mother.

11 Other Avengers Who Are Parents in the MCU

Tony Stark

Marvel Studios

While Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark spent over a decade protecting the world as Iron Man, he took on the challenge of parenthood in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. After teasers toward this move in Avengers: Infinity War and the five-year gap after Thanos' snap to wipe out half of all life, Endgame showed Tony calling out for Morgan H. Stark, and Lexi Rabe embodied the youngster in a few key scenes.

Pepper Potts

Marvel Studios

Unsurprisingly, after Tony was revealed to be a parent, Endgame showed that Morgan's mother was none other than Tony's longtime love interest, Pepper Potts. After Tony proposed to Pepper in Spider-Man: Homecoming and they planned their wedding in Infinity War, Endgame showed Pepper in mom mode, especially after losing Tony in the battle against Thanos at the end of the film.

Thor

Marvel Studios

After a decade in the MCU, Chris Hemsworth's Thor became an adoptive father in his most recent movie, 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only did the God of Thunder adopt a young girl named Love, the daughter of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, but Love is also played by Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India Hemsworth.

Clint Barton

Marvel Studios

Clint Barton/Hawkeye was one of the earliest characters revealed to be a father in the MCU during 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Starting with a daughter named Lila and a son named Cooper, Clint's wife, Laura, later gave birth to a second son named Nathaniel. The kids played roles in Avengers: Endgame and returned to the small screen in 2021's Hawkeye.

Scott Lang

Marvel Studios

Unlike most of the MCU's Avengers, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man has been a father since his debut in 2015's Ant-Man. His trilogy and other films have highlighted his relationship with his daughter, Cassie, who later became a hero in her own right (Stature) in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Wanda Maximoff

Marvel Television

Wanda Maximoff's role as a mother has been one of the most significant developments in her 12-year tenure in the MCU. Giving birth to twin sons (Billy and Tommy) and raising them during WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch then came into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, intending to find a world where she could be with her kids before seemingly being crushed under Mount Wundagore.

Vision

Marvel Television

Next to Wanda, Paul Bettany's Vision became a father in WandaVision when Billy and Tommy Maximoff came into his life. The longest-tenured MCU actor to date will also have another experience as a father soon, as he will reunite with an older version of Tommy Maximoff upon the release of 2026's VisionQuest.

Rocket

Marvel Studios

Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel's Groot have one of the most unique relationships in the MCU, as they are teammates with a parent/child relationship. Particularly when Groot was reborn as Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Rocket took on leading duties as a father and got help from the rest of the team before Groot grew to his full form in the Multiverse Saga.

T'Challa

Marvel Studios

One of the most emotional parent/child relationships is the one between the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and his son, who was named after him in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. T'Challa and Nakia became parents to their son before T'Challa's in-universe death, giving Wakanda a new heir to the throne.

Alexei Shostakov

Marvel Studios

While David Harbour's Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian is not a biological father, he serves as a father figure in both of his live-action MCU appearances. Playing that role for both Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in 2021's Black Widow, the bond between Alexei and Yelena expanded in 2025's Thunderbolts*.

John Walker

Marvel Studios

While Wyatt Russell's John Walker debuted in the MCU in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he did not become a father until a few years later. Upon his return in 2025's Thunderbolts*, fans got a flashback moment showing him watching over his son at home.