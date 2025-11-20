'Malice' Confirms Why Adam Hates Jamie in Episode 6

Malice Episode 6 confirmed the true reason why Adam Healey (Jack Whitehall) hates Jamie Tanner (David Duchovny), and it is all part of his calculated plan of revenge. Amazon Prime Video's latest psychological thriller follows the story of a charming male nanny, Adam, who inserts himself into the life of a wealthy family, the Tanners, on the isolated and lush Greek island of Paros during their vacation. However, not everything is what it seems for the Tanners' new hire, because Adam clearly has a hidden agenda against Jamie.

Right off the bat, Jamie already sensed that there was something wrong with Adam, but he couldn't pinpoint what it was. However, the eagerness of Adam's wife, Nat (Carice van Houten), about Adam's willingness to help the family dampened his chance of trying to get rid of the male nanny in the first place. While Jamie eventually learned to trust Adam, there were already red flags for the character, such as killing a poor, innocent cat, setting the stage for his disturbing revelation that forever changed his and Jamie's lives in the finale.

Created by James Wood, Malice stars David Duchovny, Carice van Houten, and Jack Whitehall. The thriller series premiered on Prime Video on November 14, 2025.

Why Does Adam Hate Jamie In Malice?

Malice Episode 6 (the finale) saw Adam's goal of ultimately destroying Jamie almost come into fruition, and it was all anchored by his deep hatred toward Jamie and his family. As it turned out, Adam's animosity toward Jamie was due to his desire to protect the legacy of his abusive father, whose business went under after Jamie pulled his funding.

Jamie initially invested 15 million euros in the luggage company of Adam's father, Colin, but he was unable to make the interest payments after four months.

As a result, Jamie's act of pulling the funding essentially destroyed the company, leading to Adam's father crashing out, which caused him to set fire to their house and kill himself and Adam's mother. This incident forever changed Adam's life, leading to his quest for revenge against Jamie and the Tanners.

Adam's deep attachment to his father was misplaced, leading to him not coping very well with his death. Adam created a perfect image of his father in his mind, with him trying to erase the abuse that he endured during his childhood. His belief that his father was a good man led him to think that Jamie had tarnished his perfect image of his father.

Adam's years-long revenge plot was in the same vein as how Absentia's Logan Brandt inserted herself into Emily Byrne's life and almost killed her in the Season 1 finale.

Did Adam Succeed in Killing Jamie in Malice?

Adam and Jamie's final confrontation in Malice Episode 6 was purely emotional and devastating as secrets were revealed. When Jamie realized that his family was in danger, he assumed that Adam had kidnapped them, considering that the deranged Adam had sent a picture of a landmark.

Jamie eventually found Adam waiting for him in the landmark, leading to an all-out brawl. Adam, though, took every punch Jamie gave him, and it only stopped after Jamie learned that his wife, Nat, had found the kids and they were safe. Jamie told Adam that his business decision involving Colin's company was not personal and it was not his fault. However, Adam still couldn't accept what Jamie had done, mainly because his hatred toward him was what had given him his purpose in life.

Adam refused to acknowledge Jamie's reason, especially after he saw that he was living his best life while his parents died in a fire. Although Jamie wanted to walk away and look past everything Adam did, Adam made another bold move that placed him at a point of no return: to kill Jamie.

Adam shot Jamie in the leg first to prevent him from escaping, before shooting Yorgos (Dimitri's son) and eventually killing him. Adam's final part in his revenge plan is to tarnish Jamie's legacy by framing him for Yorgos' death. Making matters worse, Adam shot Jamie in the head to ultimately kill him.

Speaking with TV Insider, Jack Whitehall admitted that Adam's victory felt "hollow" because his revenge didn't bring him the closure he thought he needed:

"That’s the note that we wanted to chime at the end, is the sense that he’s executed his plan, and he’s exacted his revenge that he’s been determined to, but he’s left with this slightly empty sense of it not filling the void that he thought it might and a sense of a kind of hollow victory and that the revenge hasn’t brought him the closure that he thought it might."

In a sense, killing Jamie would've been reckless for Adam because it was established early that his revenge plot against him was his sole purpose in life. It would've been more devastating if Jamie had ended up in jail so that he could suffer for a crime he didn't commit. This explains why Whitehall agreed that Adam's victory was hollow.

All in all, Adam is still a free man, and what makes him even more dangerous is the fact that he could find another purpose to satisfy his desire to kill in the future.