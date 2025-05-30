The Better Sister Confirms Who the Killer Is In Prime Video Show Finale

The Better Sister Episode 8 answered the question of who the show's central killer was and what it means for the series going forward. The new Amazon Prime Video drama stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as Chloe and Nicky, a pair of sisters who become entwined in a murderous plot after one of their husbands, Adam (played by Ant-Man star Corey Stoll), turns up dead. While several names are thrown around as potential suspects throughout its first seven episodes, the streaming series finale pulled the curtain back on what really happened.

Fans finally get answers to who The Better Sister's killer is in Episode 8, pulling off one final twist in the star-studded series' last episode. Leading into the finale, it was Maxwell Acee Donovan's Ethan who was assumed to have been behind Adam's gruesome death, but, as the finale shows, that was ultimately not the case.

The Better Sister is a new thriller from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, starring Banks, Biel, and Stoll. It follows a pair of estranged sisters who come back into each other's lives after one of their husbands winds up dead.

All eight episodes of the new drama are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video (being released all at once on Thursday, May 29), with no word on whether a potential follow-up is in the cards.

Who Is The Killer In The Better Sister?

Amazon Prime Video

Fans are still reeling after The Better Sister's twist-filled finale, with Episode 8 (subtitled "They're In Their World") finally answering the show's key question: who was Adam's killer? Adam, a successful lawyer played by Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania actor Corey Stoll, winds up dead to start the series, with his wife, Jessica Biel's Chloe, being the one to find him bleeding out on the floor.

Throughout much of the series, it is assumed that Adam's son Ethan (the result of Adam's previous marriage with Chloe's sister Nicky) was the one to off his father. This is thanks to Ethan's DNA popping up all over the crime scene, making it pretty clear—at least in the eyes of the authorities—that he was in some way involved in Adam's murder.

However, the show's finale reveals that not necessarily to be the case. In actuality, it was Elizabeth Banks's Nicky (aka Adam's ex-wife) who was behind his grizzly murder that kicked off the show.

Episode 8 shows that Bank's character had returned to her estranged son's life over a few months preceding the series premiere, as she attempted to have a relationship with her son she never thought she had.

During her talks with Ethan, Nicky is told by the teen that Adam has been physically abusing his now-wife/her sister Chloe.

This strikes a familiar cord for Nicky, as she experienced the same strained relationship with Adam all those years ago and takes it upon herself to stand up to Stoll's character and make him see the error of his abusive ways.

As a part of this plan, Nicky travels to see her sister in hopes of whisking her away from the horrible situation before reporting Adam to the authorities. However, that is when things come to a screeching halt.

Amazon Prime Video

Instead of finding Chloe at home, she is met at the door by Adam himself. Taken aback by her arrival, Adam does not take too kindly to Chloe's sudden appearance at their door, and their conversation devolves into an increasingly physical confrontation.

This culminates with Adam pinning Nicky against a wall, where she slips a knife out of her pocket and stabs him repeatedly, leaving nothing more than Adam's crumpled husk bleeding out on the floor.

Ethan is the first to find his father's body, incorrectly assuming that it was his stepmother, Chloe, behind the brutal murder. Worried for his mother's fate, Ethan ransacks the house, making it look like his father's death was the result of a break-in gone wrong, thus why his DNA was found all over the scene when the police ultimately showed up.

Jumping forward in the timeline, Nicky reveals all this to Chloe, telling her that she had kept her cards close to her vest and acted as unassumingly as she could when she was contacted about Adam's murder.

The Better Sister is just one of several big-name Amazon Prime Video TV series coming this year.