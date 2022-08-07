Moon Knight Season 2 Receives Discouraging Update From Producer

Moon Knight had a stellar first season on Disney+. The Oscar Isaac-led MCU series crafted a unique standalone story that tackled mental health while also introducing another powerful hero. After the show's incredible run, fans were curious if Moon Knight would receive a sophomore run, similar to Tom Hiddleston's Loki series.

While promoting the show's finale, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Marvel Studios' official Twitter account noted the sixth episode as the "season finale" rather than a "series finale," teasing fans that Season 2 could be in the works. In addition, the official Twitter account of Disney+ Hotstar India also posted a tweet that could hint at the possibility of seeing the show's second season by saying:

"Can’t decide what's harder. Dealing with heat or waiting for the 2nd season of #MoonKnight"

Now, an important update about Season 2 has emerged straight from the show's director.

Will Moon Knight Season 2 Happen?

Marvel

In a previously-released TikTok video, Moon Knight director and executive producer Mohamed Diab and Oscar Isaac teased a potential Season 2 announcement for the MCU series.

However, when responding to a fan on Twitter, Diab clarified that there are currently no discussions about the MCU future of the titular hero, indicating that no movement has been made on a second season:

"There is no talk about a future for the character yet but this is soo valid."

The user's tweet also mentioned that Moon Knight's creatives should reach out to Jewish creators to improve the Jewish representation in the show's future, which Diab fully agreed with in his "this is soo valid" response.

Where Will Moon Knight Show Up Next?

Mohamed Diab's latest comment could suggest that the team has yet to go back to the drawing board to address where Moon Knight is headed. Still, Marvel Studios could be keeping the plans for the character under wraps before revealing them to those heavily involved with the first season.

Given the show's success combined with the cliffhanger ending of Season 1, there's a strong chance that Moon Knight will return to continue telling the story of Oscar Isaac's intriguing MCU hero. This is on top of the growing interest from the show's cast and crew.

Marvel Studios creative and Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis previously emphasized his hopes to have the full "amazing cast" join him in a potential Season 2 or any other future related projects.

The show's head writer Jeremy Slater already teased that the potential of answering the question of whether Jake Lockley is an ally or an enemy to Marc Spector and Steven Grant in Season 2 could be exciting to explore, meaning that a storyline is already in place if Marvel decides to greenlight a sophomore run.

If Moon Knight is not renewed, there are still more ways for the character to return in other projects, such as Blade and Marvel Studios' Halloween special. The character could also make the jump to the big screen in his own solo movie. Considering the character's interesting backstory and skill set, Moon Knight could be utilized in many different projects down the line.

Moon Knight is streaming on Disney+.