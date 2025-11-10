Oscar Isaac Slams Disney, Puts His MCU & Star Wars Future In Doubt

Oscar Isaac had a brutally honest response about working with Disney again that could put his MCU and Star Wars future in doubt. Isaac first worked with the House of Mouse by portraying ace X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron in Star Wars' sequel trilogy under the umbrella of the Skywalker Saga. While Poe's journey ended in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, some still clamor for Isaac's comeback to the galaxy far, far away, but he previously said "No" during a fan encounter in May 2025.

Speaking in the latest issue of GQ Magazine, Oscar Isaac pulled back the curtain on his thoughts about possibly returning to Star Wars and Marvel and working with Disney again. Isaac pointed out that he is "not so open to working with Disney," noting that he would only do so if the studio would figure it out and "not succumb to fascism:"

GQ: "But you’ve softened on this, in recent years. You’ve said, Well, maybe. Why not?" Oscar Isaac: "Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great."

Aside from his Star Wars resume, Isaac also played a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Moon Knight, headlining his own Disney series as part of the Multiverse Saga. However, his MCU future as Moon Knight was also in doubt after previous comments from the show's creator, Jeremy Slater, who told the press that the ball is in Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige's and Oscar Isaac's court. And now, new comments emerged about Isaac's future with Disney.

As pointed out by GQ, the interview was conducted two days after ABC and Disney suspended production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the comments Kimmel made after the death of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel returned to the air four days after this interview with the magazine. ABC's suspension of Kimmel led to widespread backlash, resulting in calls for boycotts against Disney, ABC, and broadcast station owners Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group and sparking debate about the impact on freedom of speech in the United States.

Disney and ABC then announced on September 22, 2025, that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would resume production and the next episode would air on September 23 (which turned into the most-watched regular episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to date as per TV Insider).

In the same interview, Isaac clarified his past quote about only returning to Star Wars unless he needed another house, admitting that he didn't really think about his response then:

GQ: "You said once that you would never return to Star Wars unless you needed another house." Oscar Isaac: "Yeah. That was a real likable quote. Jesus Christ. Y’know, people ask you things, you say stuff, you don’t really think about it that much. I said a slightly dickish thing."

Isaac wasn't the only Marvel star to call out Disney. She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany went out of her way on social media to urge fans to cancel their Disney+ subscription amid Kimmel's suspension. Given that Disney has lifted Kimmel's suspension, it is unknown whether Isaac's stance on returning to either Marvel or Star Wars has changed.

Lucasfilm

Oscar Isaac's latest comments suggest that he would only return to Star Wars or the MCU if Disney "figures it out" regarding their recent controversy involving Jimmy Kimmel. While Kimmel's suspension has been lifted, it's reasonable to assume that it would take more convincing for Isaac to make a comeback in both franchises.

Speculation has been rampant about Isaac's return as Moon Knight in the MCU, especially after he cancelled his appearance at Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025 due to a change in his production schedule (the same time when filming for Avengers: Doomsday began in the United Kingdom). Moreover, Isaac previously called Moon Knight his "baby," cementing that the show was his passion project.

While he may potentially have filmed scenes for the 2026 MCU blockbuster, his comeback in Star Wars is a different story altogether.

As of writing, there are currently no future Star Wars projects in development featuring Poe Dameron, unless the character makes a surprise appearance in the solo Rey Skywalker movie or Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter. In August 2025, Isaac mentioned that he would only return to Star Wars under one condition: "Yeah, I’d be [in] Star Wars again if there was something good to do with that." Given this one condition, combined with Disney's latest controversy, Isaac's return to Star Wars could be in doubt.