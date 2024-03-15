A convention succumbs to chaos as Big Meech tries his luck in Atlanta in BMF (Black Mafia Family) Season 3, Episode 3.

After Meech forms alliances and creates building blocks for his drug empire in Atlanta, the drug lords in the city seem to be not fans of his recent power move. Meanwhile, Terry sorts his personal issues back home in Detroit.

BMF Season 3, Episode 3 premiered on the STARZ app on March 15.

BMF Season 3 Episode 3 - All Main Cast Members

Demetrius Flenory, Jr. - Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory

Demetrius Flenory, Jr.

Demetrius Flenory, Jr. returns to play his real-life father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

In Season 3, Episode 3, Big Meech unexpectedly encounters Atlanta's drug lords during Jack the Rapper Weekend. After thugs threaten his father, Charles, in Episode 2, Meech buys a new home to protect his family.

Meech also grapples over the Techwood Boyz' invasion of his home with Stackz at the beginning of the episode.

Flenory, Jr.'s other notable credit is playing Travis in Euphoria.

Da’Vinchi - Terry “Southwest T” Flenory

Da’Vinchi

Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (played by Da’Vinchi) is Big Meech's brother holding the fort in Detroit as his sibling goes to Atlanta to expand their drug trafficking ring.

Terry gathers BMF's allies to remind them who's boss while tensions rise after they openly say that his leadership in Meech's absence is going nowhere.

Da'Vinchi has credits in Jessica Jones, The Boys, and Lethal Weapon.

Michole Briana White - Lucille Flenory

Michole Briana White

Michole Briana White reprises her role as Lucille Flenory, Meech and Terry's mother, who is on a path to divorce from her husband, Charles.

After meeting her former prom partner, Maurice, in Episode 2, Lucille is conflicted about whether to start a relationship with him despite being married.

White's notable credits include Malignant, Courage Under Fire, and Volcano.

La La Anthony - Markisha Taylor

La La Anthony

La La Anthony appears in Episode 3 as Markisha Taylor, Terry's ex-girlfriend.

After Terry and Markisha break up in Episode 2, she reaches out to him to talk about their falling out while seducing him over the phone.

Anthony's most recognizable role is playing LaKeisha in Power. The actress also appeared in Unforgettable, The New Edition Story, and The Freak Brothers.

Kelly Hu - Detective Veronica Jin

Kelly Hu

Kelly Hu stars as Veronica Jin, a detective hellbent on unearthing BMF's illegal dealings in Detroit.

In an unexpected encounter, Jin has a run-in with her former partner, Von Bryant, while chasing down one of Henri's drug dealers.

Fans of The Legend of Vox Machina may recognize Hu's voice from her role as Anna Ripley. The actress is also known for her roles in East New York and The Orville.

Steve Harris - Von Bryant

Steve Harris

Steve Harris plays Von Bryant, a suspended detective reeling over the imprisonment of his son after he murdered his bully.

In Episode 2, Bryant spoke with Frank "Blaze" Andreas to seek assistance in getting his son out of prison.

The latest installment shows Bryant working for Henri to escort a drug shipment. He is doing this to gain her good side and protect his son.

Harris previously portrayed Eugene Young in The Practice. The actor also has credits in The Rock and In Your Eyes.

Russell Hornsby - Charles Flenory

Russell Hornsby

Russell Hornsby returns as Charles Flenory, Big Meech and Terry's father and Lucille's husband.

In Season 3, Episode 3, Charles goes to Atlanta to reunite with his son since Meech proposes to buy a house for him in the state.

Hornsby's notable credits include Meet the Parents, Last Seen Alive, and Lost in Space.

2 Chainz - Stacks

2 Chainz

2 Chainz reprises his role as Stacks, Meech's loyal ally in Atlanta and a local drug dealer.

Stacks is on the wrong end of the fight after being attacked by the Techwood Boyz inside Big Meech's house at the beginning of the episode. Stacks is also livid at the fact that he was beaten up by thugs, blaming Meech for the whole ordeal.

2 Chainz is known for his many hit songs, including "I'm Different," "It's a Vibe," and "No Lie."

Ne-Yo - Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green

Ne-Yo

Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green is a local drug dealer in Atlanta and the owner of a strip club filled with secrets. The character is played on-screen by the famous singer, Ne-Yo.

In Episode 3, Greeny believes that he and Meech could eventually become business partners. However, his ability to be easily blinded by money could become a problem in terms of potential alliances.

Fans may recognize Ne-Yo's hits, such as "Mad," "Miss Independent," and "Because of You."

Kadianne Whyte - Angel

Kadianne Whyte

Kadianne White is back as Angel, a local stripper in Greeny's club whom Meech is attracted to.

Angel gives crucial information about the drug dealers in Episode 2. After thugs rob Meech's house, he accuses Angel of putting him under the bus, but she quickly denies it.

Whyte previously starred in projects like Greenleaf, His Killer Fan, and Will Trent.

Bechir Sylvain - Glock

Bechir Sylvain

Bechir Sylvain guest stars as Glock, a dangerous drug dealer in Atlanta who meets Meech during the Jack the Rapper convention.

Glock is not happy with Meech's arrival in Atlanta since he feels that he is taking over. As a result, he threatens his life and Charles' safety during the event.

Sylvain is known for his roles in Black Summer, Blindspotting, and Claws.

Ren King - Henrietta "Henri" Andreas

Ren King

Henrietta "Henri" Andreas (played by Ren King) is BMF's new supplier in Detroit after successfully negotiating the terms in Season 3, Episode 2.

In Episode 3, Henri plays mind games with Von Bryant as she uses his expertise in law enforcement to evade cops for her significant drug shipment within the city.

King's other major credit is playing a receptionist in And Just Like That.

Sydney Mitchell - LaWanda

Sydney Mitchell

Sydney Mitchell returns as LaWanda in Episode 3.

LaWanda is Terry's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Terry Jr. She is furious that Markisha called child services because she wants to take Terry Jr. away from her as an act of revenge.

Mitchell's notable credits include Under His Influence, Hightown, and Tales.

Morgan Alexandria - Detective Cobie Amberson

Morgan Alexandria

Morgan Alexandria brings Detective Cobie Amberson to life in Season 3, Episode 3.

Amberson is Veronica Jin's new partner investigating the BMF's shady dealings in Detroit. At one point, she gets honest with Jin about not being afraid of dying during missions.

Alexandria is known for her roles in Closet Space: The Movie, This Is Us, and Forever My Girl.

Taylor Selé - Maurice Montclair

Taylor Selé

Maurice Montclair is Lucille's high school sweetheart whom she reunites with in Episode 2. The character is played by Taylor Selé.

In the new episode, Montclair appears on a date/catch-up session with Lucille, and the pair seem to be on a path to romance once again.

Selé previously appeared in P-Valley, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Queens.

New episodes of BMF Season 3 premiere on the Starz app every Friday at 12 a.m. ET.

