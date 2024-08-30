Starz may have just suggested that Season 3 of The Serpent Queen is on the way.

The Serpent Queen stars Samantha Morton as Catherine de Medici and chronicles the Queen's long reign over France.

The Starz TV series, which is based upon Leonie Frieda's book 'Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France', has been well received by critics with both seasons achieving 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now all eyes are on the possibility of a third season of The Serpent Queen.

Starz

With The Serpent Queen wrapping up its final episode of Season 2 on August 30, audiences are already eagerly hunting for news on another season.

The top result when searching for this on Google links to an official Starz webpage with a description that reads "Watch The Serpent Queen Season 3". However, clicking on the link will bring users to the generic The Serpent Queen landing page.

There is mention of Season 3 on this landing page, but clicking on this leads to a dead end.

At the time of writing, Starz has made no official announcement of a Season 3 of The Serpent Queen, but this new URL indicates that a renewal may be in the series' future.

The ending of Season 2 certainly left The Serpent Queen open for more story. The latest season introduced Minnie Driver as Queen Elizabeth I, the ruler of England and one of Queen Catherine's rivals.

Driver made such an impression that series creator Justin Haythe was asked in an interview with MovieWeb whether there could be a spin-off of The Serpent Queen focusing on Queen Elizabeth. The writer played coy in his response, saying he believes there is still "a lot to be told:"

"I think there's a whole lot of story for Queen Elizabeth, and a whole lot of story for Minnie's take on Queen Elizabeth. I think there's a lot to be told."

Whether or not a spin-off focused on Queen Elizabeth I will happen or not, Haythe's comments do seem to suggest that the character will be a large focus in any future stories told in The Serpent Queen world.

Will The Serpent Queen Be Renewed?

Given The Serpent Queen's positive reviews, its growing audience and its open-ended story, all signs look good for the series to be renewed, although nothing is guaranteed in Hollywood nowadays.

The Season 2 renewal of the series was announced just a few days ahead of its Season 1 finale back in October 2022. Now, the Season 2 finale of The Serpent Queen has arrived, but there has been no official confirmation of a renewal.

The renewal timeline for the previous season indicates that a Season 3 renewal could happen anytime now. The new official webpage from Starz does seem to suggest the network is preparing for an announcement, but for now, audiences will have to wait and see.

Both seasons of The Serpent Queen are streaming on Starz.

