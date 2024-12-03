Evidence suggests Raising Kanan Season 4 is expected to be released in 2025, but when exactly?

Set in the Power universe, Raising Kanan is a prequel to the beloved Power series. It recounts Kanan Stark's origins as he gets his start in the drug game.

Season 4 was initially announced in November 2023 before starting filming in December 2023. However, updates regarding when the show will return have been scarce for nearly a year.

Raising Kanan Season 4 Release Projections

Raising Kanan

As the end of the year approaches, worries have set in that Raising Kanan may not be released until 2025.

The Starz release calendar looks packed for the rest of 2024, likely meaning the new chapter of Power Book III will come in the new year. Typically, Starz likes to space out its marquee originals, so fans should not expect the show until at least after the ongoing Outlander season ends.

For comparison, here are the Starz original series and their release dates:

Hightown Season 3: January 26 - March 8

Season 3: January 26 - March 8 BMF Season 3: March 1 - May 10

Season 3: March 1 - May 10 The Serpent Queen Season 2: July 12 - August 30

Season 2: July 12 - August 30 Power Book II: Ghost Season 4: June 7 - Jul 5; September 6 - October 4

Season 4: June 7 - Jul 5; September 6 - October 4 Three Women : September 13 - November 15

: September 13 - November 15 Outlander Season 7 Part 2: November 22 - January 10

One can assume Raising Kanan is next up to bat for release on the network, meaning that after the January 10 finale of Outlander Season 7, the Power spin-off would be ready for the light of day.

This would be in line with the series' teaser, which hinted at a "This Winter" release window. If that meant Winter 2024, advertising for Raising Kanan would likely have started.

This likely means that the network will finish its run of Outlander, wait a few weeks, and then release the series sometime in late January or early/mid-February.

What to Expect In Raising Kanan Season 4

Heading into Raising Kanan Season 4, fans can expect the drama to be at an all-time high.

After Season 3 continued to drive the rift between Kanan and his criminal queenpin mother, Raquel, Season 4 will almost surely explore this ever-expanding fissure.

Last season also saw Raquel kill the enterprising Detective Howard in cold blood. This was a massive moment, as the crime family had (mostly) managed to dodge the law up to this point in the series.

That will be a whole lot harder with the blood of a police officer on their hands, likely leading to even heavier scrutiny by local law enforcement.

Because the show is a prequel, fans know that Mekai Curtis' Kanan Stark will emerge from the show alive and well, leading the Stark crime family.

That means, at some point, the conflict with his mother has to come to blows.

Perhaps this is the season where, in some way or another, Kanan fully turns on his mom, possibly working with the police to bring her in.

Raising Kanan is expected to return sometime in 2025.